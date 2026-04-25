Politics of exclusion in Nigeria football: Ex-players rise for justice

Harrison Jalla

As the 2026 Elective Congress of the Nigeria Football Federation draws near, ex-footballers, particularly former internationals are, for the first time, showing great interest in how football is run in the country.

Many of them have frowned at how bad things have gone that they want to do everything possible to redress the situation.

Chairman, Advocacy for Nigeria Football Reform Concepts, Prince Harrison Jalla noted, “Nigeria Football, once rated 5th in global rankings and a proud symbol of national unity, is today suffocating under the grip of politics of exclusion and deeply rooted corruption. This is no longer a whispered discontent; it is an open revolt. Former players—the true custodians of Nigeria’s football legacy—are stepping forward in droves, demanding accountability, dignity, and reform.”

With ex-players such as Jumbo Awala in court in Bayelsa State, Samuel Otone in Delta State, Ikechukwu Ewenzor in Lagos, and the recent declaration by former national team captain, Chief Segun Odegbami, that he is heading to the peoples’ court to seek justice, many other ex-players have also indicated interest to join the fray in due course. Nigerian courts across the country may soon be flooded with litigations seeking a review of the Nigerian football governing structure.

According to Jalla, “one of the most troubling features of Nigeria football administration is a system rigged by the exclusion of ex-players from decision-making and governance structures. These are stakeholders who have worn the national colours, sacrificed their prime years, and brought glory to the nation, yet they are sidelined when it comes to governance. A system plagued by corruption and exclusion cannot produce consistent excellence; it can only recycle failure.

The solution is not cosmetic—it requires a complete cultural and institutional reset. Nigerian football stands at a crossroads. The voices of ex-players are not noise; they represent experience, sacrifice, and a deep understanding of what the game truly needs. Interesting times ahead.