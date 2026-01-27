Gunmen abduct 26 in Zamfara communities, set shops ablaze

…156 of our members still in captive after Kaduna abduction — C&S Supreme Head

…Anxiety as abducted church worshippers remain in captivity

By Olayinka Ajayi & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 26 persons were, weekend, abducted by bandits during coordinated attacks on two communities in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This came as the Supreme Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet Emmanuel Alogbo, disclosed that 156 members of C&S were still in the den of their abductors, following their abduction on January 18, at Wali, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also, anxiety continues to grip residents of Kurmin Wali, as the abducted worshippers are still being held captive one week after the incident.

In Zamfara, state and local government authorities confirmed the attacks, further deepening security concerns in the North-West region.

Speaking to BBC Hausa Service, monitored by our correspondent yesterday, Chairman of Talata Mafara Council, Yahaya Abubakar, said the gunmen carried out two separate attacks.

According to him, the first attack took place in Matuna village, where the assailants abducted three persons and killed one resident.

“They later returned and attacked Tashar Kuturu village, where they abducted 23 people and shot one resident in the hand and leg. The victim has been taken to a hospital in Jangebe for treatment,” he said.

Residents said the attack on Tashar Kuturu occurred late at night, with the gunmen firing sporadically to instil fear. The attackers reportedly operated for about two hours without resistance.

Abubakar said the bandits arrived on motorcycles, heavily armed, and mounted a tripod-mounted gun in the middle of the road, which they fired repeatedly to intimidate residents and force compliance.

“They abducted men, women and children, some were taken on foot, others on motorcycles,” he added.

Talata Mafara is one of the worst-hit councils in Zamfara State.

156 of our members still in captivity— C&S Supreme Head

Briefing newsmen, yesterday, in Lagos, ahead of its 2026 annual general conference billed for January 29, Prophet Alogbo said: “We cannot speak about the future without addressing the present realities of our nation. Insecurity remains a painful and pressing concern, affecting lives, livelihoods and national cohesion.

“As a church representing members who are citizens of Nigeria, we are deeply troubled by the loss of innocent lives, the displacement of families, and the pervasive atmosphere of fear in many communities across the country.

“As we speak, 156 members of our church, from the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church are still in the den of their abductors, having been abducted during Sunday service on January 18, at Wali, in the Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State.

“While we commend President Tinubu’s efforts at addressing the security challenges, the church, however, expressed worries over the recent increase in kidnappings, and the government should look critically into it.

“It is a fact today that Nigerians move round the country with fear and panic, as many roads are no longer safe again. I urge the Federal Government to continue to fortify our Armed Forces with the procurement of modern equipment to enhance their operational capabilities.

“We commend the Federal Government over the reduction in prices of essential food commodities in the market at the moment and called on the government to ensure sustenance of the price reduction of these commodities.

“While we commend the Federal Government for the bold steps taken upon assumption of leadership of the country to jettison the fuel subsidy regime, the church, however, urges the government to renew its effort at instituting remedial measures to cushion the hardship of that action on Nigerians.

“We also suggest to the Federal Government to partner more with religious leaders when trying to reach the generality of Nigerians at the grassroots on issues relating to the masses. The Federal Government should seek more collaboration with religious leaders to solicit cooperation of Nigerians at the grassroots level because of, among other things, their closeness to the people.”

Meanwhile, he urged the Bola Tinubu-led government to fortify the armed forces with the procurement of modern equipment to enhance their operational capabilities.

Anxiety as abducted church worshippers remain in captivity

The abducted worshippers, who include children as young as five years old, women and elderly men, were seized by bandits during church services on January 18.

A total of 177 worshippers were kidnapped during the attack, but 11 later escaped from their captors and returned to the community with injuries and signs of trauma.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria, a faith-based human rights organisation, yesterday, expressed concern over the continued captivity of the victims, describing their condition as “distressing and life-threatening.”

In a statement by its Research and Press Officer, Reuben Buhari, the organisation said the abductees were being forced to sleep in the open, exposed to cold weather and harsh environmental conditions, without adequate food or medical care.

Chief Executive Officer of CSW-N, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, said the prolonged captivity of the worshippers was worsening the psychological trauma of their families and the wider community.

“These are vulnerable people, children, women and elderly men, who are exposed to hunger, cold and danger every day they remain in the hands of their abductors,” Nmadu said.

He added that the delay in rescuing the victims had further eroded public confidence, particularly following the initial denial of the incident by security authorities.

Security officials had on January 19, initially denied reports of the abduction before the Force Public Relations Officer later confirmed that the attack had indeed taken place, after Christain Association of Nigeria, CAN, insisted on the abduction by publishing names of persons abducted.