Qshelter marathon promotes wellness – Sowande

Hundreds of athletes and fun seekers flooded the 2004 Estate along the Monastery axis of the Lagos Coastal Road corridor when QShelter Limited, a professional digital property platform, in partnership with The Fitness Religion Company, hosted the maiden edition of its fitness and lifestyle event tagged ‘2004 M00VE Experience’.

The event featured a range of activities, including a mini-marathon, a fun race, aerobics, dance sessions, a 5-a-side football match, and strength competitions, attracting participants from across the country. The marathon segment was a major highlight, with athletes competing across categories in a well-coordinated and high-energy environment.

Categorised in female and male divisions the marathon featured 5km and 22km categories with Fadekemi Erinle, Gang James, Gyang Sunday, and Aminat Alabi emerging winners.

The winner of the female 22km marathon, Fadekemi Erinle, commended the organisers for the quality of the event and the level of support provided to participants.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of QShelter Limited, Kola Sowande, noted that integrating lifestyle events such as the M00VE Experience is a deliberate effort to raise awareness, foster engagement, and allow potential homeowners and investors to experience the project’s vision firsthand.

“It’s been an exciting programme, and we are truly encouraged by the turnout and engagement we have seen today. This initiative is not just about promoting our project, but about creating awareness of the scale and vision behind the 2004 Estate, as well as contributing to efforts to reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria. We believe this is just the beginning, and we look forward to making this an annual event that continues to grow bigger and better,” he said.

Chief Operating Officer of QShelter Limited, Gbenga Alamu, said, “This event did not happen by chance; it is the result of deliberate planning, research, and engagement with the community. We identified an existing culture of fitness within this environment and decided to build on it by creating a platform that brings people together at a larger scale. Beyond that, we are developing a community that supports not just housing, but lifestyle, wellness, and long-term value for residents,” he added.