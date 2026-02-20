Bandits kill 30 in fresh Zamfara attack, abduct several residents

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By Idris Salisu, Gusau

At least 30 people have been killed following a fresh bandit attack on Dutsin Dan Ajiya village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, leaving several others abducted and many residents missing.

The assault, which occurred on Thursday, February 19, 2026, saw heavily armed bandits riding on motorcycles surround the community, block all exit routes, and unleash hours of violence on villagers.

A resident, Malam Yakubu Dan Ajiya, who narrowly escaped the હુમલા, told our correspondent by telephone that the attackers stormed the village between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., trapping residents inside.

“After surrounding us, they began shooting sporadically and attacking houses non-stop for hours, leaving about 30 people dead and abducting many into the forest,” he said.

He added that as of Friday morning, several villagers remained unaccounted for aside from those confirmed abducted, deepening fears of a higher casualty toll.

The attack has heightened anxiety across neighbouring communities, particularly as it occurred during the Ramadan fasting period, when many residents were observing evening routines.

The incident came just a day after the Minister of Defence, Major General Christopher Musa (rtd), visited the state to launch 25 sophisticated armoured vehicles, surveillance equipment, and drones procured by Governor Dauda Lawal to strengthen security operations.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the Zamfara State Police Command were unsuccessful, as calls to the command’s spokesperson, DSP Tasiu Abubakar, were not answered at the time of filing this report.

Residents are calling for urgent security intervention to prevent further attacks and restore confidence in the affected communities.