Gov Oyebanji extends Ekiti teachers’ retirement age to 65 years

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has approved the immediate extension of retirement age of teachers in the state, from 60 years to 65 years and service year raised from 35 to 40 years.

The governor also rewarded outstanding teachers in the state with cash gifts totalling N46 million.

Oyebanji approved upward review of Science Teachers and Head of Department allowances, as well as immediate payment of 2019 leave bonus arrears to further motivate the teachers.

The governor made these declarations on Sunday at the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti.

Oyebanji, who thanked the teachers for their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the state, described them as the foundation upon which the future of the state is built.

He affirmed that the gesture os part of his administration’s efforts to motivate teachers, recognise their immense contributions to the development of education, and enhance their welfare in line with the shared prosperity agenda of his administration.

He explained that the extension of the retirement age is in fulfillment of his promise to reposition the education sector and retain competent and experienced hands in the teaching profession.

“A committee will be set up to oversee the elongation of the service year and ensure that only the agile individuals enjoy the privilege.”

Oyebanji further assured the teachers that his administration would continue to prioritise their welfare and create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning.

The governor also informed the gathering that he would be seeking re-election and solicited their continued support.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, expressed gratitude to the governor for his efforts at repositioning the education sector and ensuring that teachers’ welfare is taken care of.

The commissioner highlighted various efforts of the governor at improving the general well-being of teachers in the state, release of over N1.6 billion as running grant to schools in the last three years, and payment of over N6.2 billion as UBEC counterpart fund to ensure renovation of schools in the state.

“The governor also paid over N1.5 billion for WAEC in the last years of his administration as well as prompt payment exam fees for students, placement, BECE and SS2 exams among others.”

In their separate goodwill messages, the National President of ASUSS, Mr Sola Adigun, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), represented by Mr Lateef Adesiyan, and Ekiti State NUT Chairman, Mr Adedeji Egbeyemi, commended the governor for his continued demonstration of love and passion for teachers and the profession.

They also commended the governor for his significant achievements in the education sector, including the sustenance of free and compulsory education in the state, the appointment of retired teachers as political office holders, and the massive renovation of schools across the state.

They said the governor also approved career progression of graduate teachers, upward review of gratuities paid to retired teachers, employment of 1500 primary school teachers and 2500 secondary school teachers, among others.

Vanguard News