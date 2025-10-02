Akwa Ibom dispute won’t derail PDP national convention

…says chairman alone retains authority to summon meetings

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned its members against divided loyalty, stressing that its constitution forbids dual party membership and unauthorised actions capable of undermining internal cohesion.

The party also reaffirmed that its national convention will hold on 15–16 November 2025 as scheduled, dismissing speculation of internal conflict.

The warning came amid fresh tension in Akwa Ibom, where conflicting statements from PDP leaders deepened the row over the dissolution of the state chapter.

While the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, announced the removal of the State Working Committee (SWC) and the appointment of a caretaker team led by Igwat Umoren, the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, countered with a letter declaring the decision ‘null and void,’ insisting the National Working Committee (NWC) had never approved such action.

The ousted state chairman, Aniekan Akpan, also rejected the dissolution, pledging loyalty to Governor Umo Eno, who has defected to the APC, further complicating the opposition’s position in the state.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Ologunagba stressed that the party remains united and fully prepared for its convention.

“Our constitution does not allow anyone to belong to two parties at once, and we will not tolerate actions that undermine unity.

“What some see as conflict is, in fact, democracy in action. The national chairman provides overall leadership and can summon meetings, while the national secretary carries out administrative duties. The secretary cannot unilaterally call meetings or release statements without approval,” he said.

To clarify the hierarchy, Ologunagba cited Section 35 of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), which outlines the functions of the National Chairman.

According to the provision: “There shall be a National Chairman who shall be the chief executive of the Party and his functions shall be:

“35 (1) (a) summon and preside over the meetings of the National Convention, the National Executive Committee, the National Caucus and the National Working Committee of the Party;

“35 (1) (d) assign specific functions to any member or officer of the Party.”

On the Akwa Ibom crisis, the PDP insisted its decisions stand, warning members against promoting parallel narratives.

“The meeting that produced the party’s position was properly convened, with records and videos to prove it. Anyone claiming otherwise is misleading the public,” Ologunagba added.

Turning to the November convention, he assured members and Nigerians that preparations remain on track.

“Every chapter is involved, our leaders across the country are working together, and preparations are on course. There is no threat to the process. Nigerians can rest assured that on 15–16 November 2025, the convention will take place as scheduled,” he stated.

The PDP spokesman also used the platform to criticise President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day address, which he described as ‘uninspiring and disappointing.’

“He claimed that the economy is performing well, but Nigerians are asking: which corner has the economy really turned?

“Is it the corner of insecurity, where violence has crippled farming and production? The corner of rising costs, where parents cannot pay school fees? Or the corner where families live in fear of kidnappers and bandits?” Ologunagba asked.

He cited insecurity as a major concern, referencing the recent killing of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a lawyer and journalist in Abuja, as evidence of the dangers citizens face.

“Independence should mean freedom from fear, but Nigerians do not feel free,” he added.

The PDP further accused the APC-led government of worsening the economy and plunging Nigeria into unsustainable debt.

Ologunagba recalled that under past PDP administrations, debts were cleared and unemployment remained low.

“We hear of trillions saved, but also of trillions borrowed. What projects have these funds been tied to? Where is the transparency? Without accountability, these so-called savings mean nothing to ordinary people,” he said.

He also dismissed the ₦25,000 cash transfer initiative as inadequate.

“Handouts do not build an economy. True reform comes from policies that boost production and create jobs, not from token payments,” he argued.

Ologunagba insisted the PDP remains the only truly democratic party in Nigeria, committed to transparency, accountability and people-centred policies.

“Despite the propaganda of the ruling party, Nigerians can see the difference between empty promises and real progress. Our convention will reaffirm our commitment to the people and prepare us to provide the leadership this country desperately needs,” he said.