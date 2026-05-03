Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed dumps PDP for APM

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

BAUCHI — In a major political realignment that could reshape the landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), alongside loyalists aligned with the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the party.

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The governor announced his decision at the Government House in Bauchi during a well-attended event, where he was flanked by the APM National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, senior government officials, and party stakeholders.

Describing the move as both “firm and strategic,” Mohammed said the decision followed extensive consultations with political associates and key stakeholders across the state.

“After extensive consultation, we have taken a firm and strategic decision to join the Allied Peoples Movement,” the governor declared.

He explained that the defection was driven by the need to reposition politically ahead of the fast-approaching 2027 elections, emphasizing the importance of providing a credible platform for his supporters.

“This is guided by one overriding objective: to secure victory in both states and continue to serve our people with utmost integrity, effectively mobilise our supporters and present a coherent and credible alternative to the people,” he said.

2027 Calculations and Political Strategy

With the next general elections drawing closer, Mohammed noted that remaining in the PDP no longer guarantees the political cohesion required to achieve his administration’s objectives.

According to him, the move to the APM is aimed at ensuring that his political base is not left without a viable structure.

“We cannot allow our people to run out without a credible and effective political platform,” he stated, adding that leadership requires providing both “energy and direction” to supporters.

The governor’s exit marks a significant blow to the PDP, where he previously served as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, a position that placed him among the party’s most influential figures nationwide.

Gratitude to PDP

Despite the defection, Mohammed expressed appreciation to the PDP for its role in his political journey, noting that the party provided the platform on which he was elected governor in 2019.

“It has been a platform through which we have found and contributed to the development of our state and our peer nation. We remain grateful for this history and the opportunities provided,” he said.

Formal Induction into APM

In a symbolic ceremony, Dantalle formally welcomed the governor into the APM, presenting him with the party’s membership card as well as its flag and logo—featuring a tuber of cassava.

“I welcome you into the party, and I will start by giving you what qualifies you to be a member of the party: your membership card,” Dantalle said.

Closed-Door Meeting Preceded Defection

Saturday’s announcement followed an expanded stakeholders’ meeting held behind closed doors, where the decision to defect was believed to have been finalized.