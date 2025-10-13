2026 WCQ: 5 African countries to watch for potential qualifications in final round

As the dust settles on Africa’s thrilling race to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, African countries brace for one last dramatic matchday across the continent.

With Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria and Ghana already securing their tickets to North America, attention now turns to the remaining nations battling for automatic qualification; and a few eyeing the playoff lifeline.

Here are six African countries to keep your eyes on in the decisive final round of Africa’s qualifiers:

1. Nigeria

The Super Eagles’ qualifying journey has been anything but smooth. With just three wins from nine games, Nigeria find themselves clinging to mathematical hope. They must defeat Benin in Uyo — ideally by a two-goal margin — and pray South Africa slip up against Rwanda.



If they pull off this late escape, it’ll be one of the great comeback stories in African football. Coach Eric Chelle’s men are under immense pressure, but Nigeria’s never-say-die spirit has surprised the world before.

2. Benin

Former Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr could script a poetic twist — leading Benin to their first-ever World Cup by eliminating his former employers. Sitting top of Group C with 17 points, the Squirrels only need to win at home to seal a historic berth.



But the stakes couldn’t be higher. Lose, and they risk being overtaken by both South Africa and Nigeria. It’s a true “win or bust” scenario.

3. South Africa

Hugo Broos’ men have been solid throughout, but a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player has complicated their path. Still, the Bafana Bafana can qualify if they beat Rwanda and Benin falter against Nigeria.



A two-goal victory could even see them through if Benin draw. Expect a fired-up home crowd and attacking intent from the first whistle in Johannesburg.

4. Cape Verde

The island nation stands on the cusp of making history as the second-smallest country ever to reach a World Cup. All they need is a home win over Eswatini.



They were agonizingly close to sealing qualification earlier last week, denied by a controversial offside call in a 3–3 draw against Libya. Expect emotion, passion, and fireworks in Praia — the entire Atlantic archipelago will be watching.

5. Ivory Coast – Champions with a Point to Prove

The reigning African champions are just one point ahead of Gabon in Group F, but they’ll be confident of finishing the job at home to Kenya.

6. Senegal

Senegal are also one win or one point away from another appearance at football’s biggest stage. Unbeaten in the qualifiers so far, getting three maximum points comfortably at home against Mauritania is a high possiblity.



