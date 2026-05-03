Osun monarchs endorse Tinubu for 2027 re-election

File: President Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Traditional rulers from Osun West Senatorial District, led by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term ahead of the 2027 general elections.



The monarchs announced the endorsement on Sunday during a press briefing held at the Oluwo’s palace in Iwo, where they praised the President for what they described as impactful federal intervention projects in the state.



Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers, Oba Akanbi said Tinubu had “listened to the people of Osun” through the approval of the 90.9km Osogbo–Iwo–Ibadan road project, adding that the development would significantly ease transportation challenges across major towns in Osun and Oyo states.



He was joined by other traditional rulers, including the Akire of Ikire-Ile, Oba Abdulazeez Olatunbosun; the Olu of Ileogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese; and the Olojudo-Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Olayinka Jokotade.



The Oluwo also commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, for facilitating the federal government’s approval for the road reconstruction, describing it as a major boost to regional connectivity and economic activity.



“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has chosen to put a smile on our faces by easing the transportation stress we frequently face on this road,” Oba Akanbi said.



He noted that the road links several commercial towns including Ibadan, Iwo, Osogbo and Ede, as well as over 30 surrounding communities, adding that its completion would improve trade and social interaction across the region.



According to him, the project represents a “historic legacy” that would strengthen the bond between the federal government and the people of Osun State.



The monarch urged other traditional rulers to return to their domains and mobilise support for the President’s re-election bid, saying Tinubu deserves continuity based on his performance.



“We should be advocates of his successes,” he added.