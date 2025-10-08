Full List: Egypt becomes third African country to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Egypt became the third African country to seal qualification for 2026 FIFA World Cup finals after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Djibouti in Casablanca on Wednesday.

The Pharaohs, who have previously appeared at three World Cups, made light work of their opponents to secure top spot in Group A with one game to spare.

The win sees Egypt join fellow North African sides Morocco and Tunisia as confirmed representatives for the continent at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Meanwhile, Ghana took a major step toward qualification with a dominant 5-0 win over the Central African Republic at the Ben M’Hamed El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana sealed an emphatic victory for the Black Stars, who maintained their three-point lead over Madagascar — also victorious on the night: at the top of Group I.

With a superior goal difference (+16 to +8), Ghana are now on the brink of confirming their ticket to the World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Qualified Teams So Far for the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Canada

Mexico

USA

Japan

New Zealand

Iran

Argentina

Uzbekistan

South Korea

Jordan

Australia

Brazil

Ecuador

Uruguay

Colombia

Paraguay

Morocco

Tunisia

Egypt

