APC confident of Tinubu re-election in 2027

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Nigerians are increasingly inclined to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, citing what it described as growing public confidence in his administration’s policies and reforms.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Duro Meseko, stated this on Sunday during the Odo-Ape Development and Cultural Day celebration, where he said the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of the President had begun yielding tangible results across key sectors of the economy.

Meseko said the administration’s reforms in security, economy, and governance were already influencing public opinion in favour of Tinubu and the APC ahead of the next general elections.

He also expressed optimism that the APC would continue to enjoy electoral support nationwide, stressing that Nigeria’s multi-party system remains strong despite increasing defections to the ruling party.

“A country with 24 political parties cannot be described as a one-party state. The fact that people are joining the APC does not make it a one-party affair,” he said.

On security, Meseko said the Federal Government was making significant investments in the nation’s security architecture, noting that efforts against banditry and insurgency were ongoing and yielding gradual progress.

He further claimed that economic reforms under the Tinubu administration had received positive assessments from international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

According to him, improvements in foreign reserves and price adjustments in the market reflect the direction of ongoing economic policies.

Meseko expressed confidence that these developments would translate into overwhelming support for the President in 2027.

He also commended the judiciary for its handling of political matters involving opposition parties, urging them to resolve internal disputes and strengthen democratic processes.

Speaking at the same event, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Ayoade Arike, praised the people for preserving their cultural heritage, describing it as a unifying force for development and identity.