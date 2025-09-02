Tinubu govt using project data to cover nepotism – ADC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Tinubu administration of manipulating infrastructure data in a bid to deflect criticism over nepotism and regional bias.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the government’s recently released report on infrastructure progress raised new doubts about fair governance and showed a worrying readiness to mislead the public with fake information.

The report, titled ‘Infrastructure Equity for Every Region. Progress for Every Nigerian. The Renewed Hope Agenda in Action,’ was presented by the government as a measure of accountability.

The ADC dismissed it as a panicked propaganda tool aimed at damage control in response to growing criticism.

“Unfortunately for the administration, in a desperate attempt to defend its record, it ended up exposing itself with manipulated evidence,” Abdullahi said.

The party alleged that some projects were wrongly listed under the North-West region, including the Damaturu–Maiduguri and Bama–Dikwa roads in Borno State, which belong to the North-East, as well as the Lokoja–Okene dualisation in Kogi State and the Benue–9th Mile road, both in the North-Central zone.

“We know that budgets have allegedly been padded by this administration, but this is the first time we are seeing infographics padded with such brazen creativity,” the statement added.

According to the ADC, some projects were counted twice under different regions, while others began under the Buhari government but were repackaged and presented as new achievements of the Tinubu administration.

“At a time when our nation needs equity and unity more than ever, this government seems committed to deepening the divisions that already exist,” Abdullahi said.

The party also criticised the government for failing to provide details of contracts, procurement processes, and costs of major projects such as the Badagry–Sokoto Highway.

It alleged that many contracts were being awarded to political allies and financiers, in violation of the Procurement Act.

“The government must answer these questions and release full reports on the award and implementation of these projects if it wants to be taken seriously,” the statement continued.

The ADC argued that this was part of a wider pattern of selective disclosure, noting that earlier claims of nepotism in political appointments were dismissed with a vague list of names that lacked portfolio details.

“No amount of propaganda or PowerPoint presentations can replace genuine inclusion, fairness, and transparency,” Abdullahi stressed.

The ADC urged the government to drop what it called dishonest politics of propaganda and instead ensure that opportunities and resources are shared fairly across the country.