Tinubu instrumental to Kaduna infrastructure projects – Uba Sani

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State says President Bola Tinubu has played a significant role in the execution of road projects and infrastructure development across the state.

Sani made the remark on Saturday while flagging off 11 road projects in Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Government Areas.

He said Tinubu also facilitated major Federal Government projects in Kaduna, including the proposed Kaduna Light Rail project.

The governor said Kaduna and Lagos states were the only beneficiaries of the light rail initiative, describing it as a major boost to urban transportation.

He disclosed that the N1 trillion light rail project would commence within two months, adding that contractors had already been mobilised.

Sani also announced that the groundbreaking of the Mando-Birnin Gwari Road would take place within one week.

He said the President had released over N100 billion for the road project linking Kaduna to Birnin Gwari town.

The governor attributed the siting of major projects in Kaduna to the support enjoyed by both the state and Federal Government.

He urged residents to reciprocate by supporting President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in future elections.

Sani also appealed to Zaria residents to re-elect the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The governor assured residents that the 11 road projects would be completed and inaugurated within five months.

He described the projects as another milestone under the state’s Urban Renewal and Rural Transformation Programme.

According to him, the projects demonstrate the government’s commitment to expanding opportunities, stimulating economic growth and improving residents’ quality of life.

Sani said roads remained critical to connecting communities, enhancing trade, improving access to schools and healthcare, and promoting economic activities.

He added that strong infrastructure attracts investment, supports commerce and fosters inclusive development.

The governor said his administration had initiated 150 road projects covering more than 1,355 kilometres across the state.

He said most of the projects had been completed, reflecting the administration’s commitment to equitable and balanced development.

Also speaking, Speaker Abbas said Tinubu had demonstrated exceptional commitment to Kaduna’s development through investments in education and infrastructure.

He said the President upgraded the Federal College of Education, Zaria, to the Federal University of Education.

Abbas added that Tinubu also established a Federal University of Applied Sciences in the state.

He further said the President recently approved the conversion of another federal institute into a university.

The Speaker disclosed that Tinubu had indicated plans to upgrade Kaduna Polytechnic into a Federal University of Technology.

According to Abbas, the proposed upgrade would increase the number of federal universities in Kaduna State to five.