Uburu community urges restraint over death of nurse Mary Habila

Habila

…Calls for Thorough Investigation

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The people of Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have appealed for restraint in public discussions surrounding the death of nurse Mary Habila, urging that the matter should not be politicised while investigations are ongoing.

Habila, who was attached to the office of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, reportedly died at the minister’s residence. She was also a staff member of the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS), Uburu, where she had been working before her attachment to the Federal Ministry of Works.

In a statement issued by the National President of the Uburu community, Nicholas Odi, the community expressed condolences to Habila’s family, the management and staff of DUFUHS, and the people of Kaduna State over her death.

The community said it had followed public reactions to the incident, including statements by the deceased’s family, the Nigeria Police Force and the Minister of Works, and stressed the need for the ongoing investigation to proceed without interference.

It endorsed calls for a comprehensive, transparent and independent autopsy to establish the cause of Habila’s death, stating that a scientific examination would help clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and address public concerns.

The statement urged the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant authorities to carry out a thorough, impartial and timely investigation based on available evidence, professional standards and the outcome of the autopsy.

The community also cautioned against comments or actions that could prejudice the investigation, urging individuals and groups to avoid speculation and allow the investigative process to run its course.

It noted that the attachment of medical personnel to senior public officials is a routine administrative arrangement and said conclusions should not be drawn before the investigation is completed.

The statement further observed that Habila, like other staff members of the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, had access to official staff accommodation, adding that such administrative arrangements should not be interpreted as evidence of wrongdoing.

Reaffirming its support for due process, the community said it was confident that the investigation and autopsy would establish the facts surrounding the incident and urged all parties to respect the rule of law while awaiting the outcome of official inquiries.