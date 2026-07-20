Enugu State Govt approves massive infrastructural, tourism projects

…Approves 10.5km Igogoro-Amachara-Ikpamodo-Okpo-Amaada road project

…1,000 housing units at Enugu Smart City, 18,000 mass housing units at Gateway Estate

…Set to construct Ovu Lake Golf Resort at Akpawfu

…Cable car with platforms at Okpatu, Awhum, and Awgu

In another major push for infrastructural transformation, the Enugu State Government has approved the commencement of several projects cutting across roads, tourism, housing, and administrative infrastructure in various parts of the state.

The government gave the approval during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the weekend.

Briefing Government House Correspondents, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke; and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ben Osy Okoh; Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Dr. Patrick Ubru; Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah; and Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu, said the approvals were in line with the administration’s vision to grow the state’s economy from $4bn to $30bn in eight years.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, announced SEC’s approval of the completion and upgrade of Wings C and D of the Enugu State Secretariat Complex in GRA, Enugu, as well as extensive rehabilitation works on Wings A and B already in use.

“Recall that the A and B wings of the State Secretariat Complex were completed and commissioned in May 2015. Since then, the C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, D1 and D2 wings have remained uncompleted and are currently in a deplorable state.

“It is going to be a total transformation and remodeling of the Secretariat with modern facilities. We also looked at the challenges we are experiencing at Wings A and B to correct them in Wings C and D.

“Further to that, the Exco also approved the commencement of repairs on Wings A and B of the Secretariat to address all the challenges that the building is facing.”

Following the completion of the 6.5km dual carriageway for the first phase of the development of the New Enugu City and the ongoing construction of the internal roads, the state government has also approved the construction of 1,000 fully detached terrace housing units made up of four- and five-bedroom units.

“In addition to the 1,000 housing units, the state government is also developing 18,000 mass housing units at Gateway Estate in Enugu to further address the housing deficit and housing costs in the state.

“It is a comprehensive housing development, including the road infrastructure and services such as water and electricity, among others,” Engr. Okoh said.

He also told newsmen that the SEC approved the immediate commencement of a 10.5km Igogoro-Amachara-Ikpamodo-Okpo-Amaada road project.

He said the administration further approved work on flashflood points on Nsukka major road and construction of five adjoining streets in quick response to flooding in parts of Nsukka.

“This also includes a comprehensive repair of all the damaged drainage systems and the evacuation of all blocked drainage systems on the major road to resolve the problem. This project has been given to a reputable company to handle,” he added.

Exco also approved the procurement of over 30 pieces of light equipment for the Ministry of Works for direct labour projects, intervention and maintenance works.

“It will go a long way in reducing the cost of interventions,” he concluded.

Also briefing, Dame Madueke announced that the Council approved the development of three landmark tourism projects: the Ovu Lake Golf Resort at Akpawfu in Nkanu East Local Government Area, the Akwuke and Attakwu Tourism Development Projects in Enugu South and Nkanu West Local Government Areas respectively, as well as the Okpatu–Awhum Cable Car Project.

According to the Commissioner, the Ovu Lake Golf Resort will feature an 18-hole championship golf course, a luxury hotel with over 100 rooms, a 600-seat conference centre, boat regatta, beautifully landscaped gardens, club houses, children’s playgrounds, lawn tennis and basketball courts, alongside other world-class recreational facilities.

Speaking on the Attakwu Tourism Project, Dame Madueke explained that the area is endowed with a pristine virgin forest and a natural lake, which will be developed into a major ecotourism destination featuring an animal sanctuary and other nature-based attractions.

She added that the Akwuke Tourism Project will transform the area into a premier leisure destination with a modern sand beach, theme park, water park, scenic boardwalk and a comprehensive recreational park designed for families and visitors of all ages.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the Executive Council approved the development of the Okpatu–Awhum Cable Car, describing it as one of the administration’s flagship tourism projects.

“The cable car will commence from Okpatu Hill, home to the iconic Cross of Hope, and will traverse approximately 5.32 kilometres to the Awhum Waterfall,” she said.

She explained that the cable car system will feature three stations; the departure point at the Cross of Hope on Okpatu Hill, an intermediate station at the Awhum Monastery, and the terminal station at the Awhum Waterfall, where visitors will also enjoy attractions including the Rotunda, Experience Centre and Food Court.

“Rather than climbing the hills on foot, visitors will be able to enjoy a safe, scenic and comfortable cable car ride from the Cross of Hope directly to the Awhum Waterfall, creating a truly unforgettable tourism experience,” Dame Madueke added.