Uburu residents pay tribute to late nurse Mary Habila, recall her compassion and dedication

Habila

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Residents of Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have paid tribute to the late nurse, Mary Habila, describing her as a compassionate, hardworking and selfless professional whose death has left the community in mourning.

Habila, who was attached to the office of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, reportedly died while residing in the staff quarters at the minister’s official residence, where she was posted in the course of her duties.

Members of the community said she was widely admired for her humility, calm disposition and willingness to assist others, adding that her regular involvement in community activities endeared her to many residents.

A resident, Mrs. Millicent Ekwe, described Habila as an honest, trusting and easy-going young woman, recalling a personal encounter that left a lasting impression on her.

According to Ekwe, she styled Habila’s hair in January after being recommended to her by a mutual acquaintance. She said Habila entrusted her with her ATM card and personal identification number to withdraw money for additional hair accessories needed to complete the hairstyle.

Ekwe said the gesture reflected the level of trust Habila placed in people and added that they developed a close relationship after the encounter.

She described Habila’s death as painful and said she would be remembered for her kindness and warm personality.

Also speaking, the President-General of Eweze Uburu Autonomous Community, Chief Nicholas Onu, said many residents had assumed Habila was an indigene of the community because of her consistent participation in programmes attended by the Minister of Works.

According to him, Habila regularly served as part of the medical team that provided first aid and emergency medical support during empowerment programmes and other community events.

He said her dedication to caring for women, children and other participants at such gatherings earned her the admiration of many residents.

Chief Onu described her passing as a significant loss, noting that her commitment to service, humility and compassion would remain a lasting memory among members of the community.