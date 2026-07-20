Edo NLC crisis: Textile Union dissolves executive, suspends activities in state

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By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, has dissolved its Edo State Executive Committee and suspended indefinitely all union activities in the state over alleged insubordination and disregard for directives issued by the union’s national leadership.



The decision was taken by the National Administrative Council, NAC, of the union at its meeting held on Saturday, July 18, 2026, following its review of a seminar organised by the Edo State leadership in Benin City on July 16.



In a letter dated July 20, 2026, and signed by the General Secretary of the union, Ali Baba, the NUTGTWN accused the Edo State Chairman, Decency Ochie, and the dissolved executive of recognising an individual claiming to be the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Edo State despite the existence of an NLC Caretaker Committee recognised by the national leadership.



The letter stated: “The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the Union met on Saturday 18 July and deliberated extensively on the widely reported seminar you and the State Executive organised on Thursday 16 July, 2026, in Benin City, Edo State tagged ‘Secretaries Forum Workshop’ Edo State 2026.



“The NAC observed with grave concern that, despite previous warnings and clear directives from the National Secretariat, you deliberately invited and accorded recognition to the individual claiming to be the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State, whereas you are fully aware that the NLC has a Caretaker Committee in the State, to which all affiliates are expected to accord recognition and allegiance.”



The union described the action as a breach of discipline, saying, “Your action constitutes a clear act of insubordination, disregard for the directives of the National Leadership, and conduct capable of bringing the name and reputation of the Union into disrepute.”

Following its deliberations, the NAC announced the immediate dissolution of the Edo State Executive Committee, the indefinite suspension of all union activities in Edo State until further notice, and directed that no member of the dissolved executive should represent or act on behalf of the union in any capacity pending further directives from the National Secretariat.



The union also disclosed that the Nigeria Labour Congress and other relevant bodies had been notified of the decision for necessary action.



Reaffirming its commitment to discipline, the NUTGTWN said it “remains a disciplined and responsible affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and will not condone any action capable of undermining the decisions of its leadership or tarnishing the image of the union.”