Supreme Court affirms Governor Aiyedatiwa’s victory, ends prolonged legal battles

By Adesina Wahab

The Supreme Court has affirmed the electoral victory of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa in the last Ondo State governorship election, drawing the curtain on a prolonged season of legal battles that trailed his political journey from Acting Governor to duly elected Governor.

Since the passing of his predecessor, the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in December 2023, Aiyedatiwa has faced relentless litigation—ranging from challenges to his legitimacy as Acting Governor to attempts to halt impeachment proceedings against him. The onslaught deepened in the build-up to the 2024 Ondo governorship election, with suits contesting the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary and even questioning the eligibility of his running mate, Dr. Olayide Adelami.

Despite the legal hurdles, Aiyedatiwa secured a landslide victory at the polls, garnering over 366,000 votes to defeat his closest challenger, former Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 117,000 votes. The outcome, however, was dragged before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Akure, as petitioners sought to upturn what observers widely described as a free, fair, and credible election.

A Formidable Legal Defense

Determined to defend his mandate, Aiyedatiwa assembled a star-studded legal team led by Ondo State’s Attorney General, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN. The team included eminent advocates such as Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN; Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN; Olusola Oke, SAN; Professor Abdukarim Kana; Hakeem Afolabi, SAN; Abdul-Kadir Olajide Ajana, SAN; Tayo Oyetibo, SAN; Yinka Orokoto; Abiola Olawole; Adelanke Akinrata; and Dr. A.K. Adewusi, among others.

Remarkably, the Governor did not lose a single case at any level—State High Court, Federal High Court, Tribunal, or Court of Appeal.

Supreme Court Delivers Final Judgment

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court—Justices John Inyang Okoro, Emmanuel Agim, Moore Adumein, Stephen Adah, and Mohammed Idris—unanimously dismissed the last three appeals against Aiyedatiwa.

The PDP and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi, withdrew their appeal through a notice of discontinuance, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) also withdrew its case following the death of its candidate, Otunba Akingboye Benson Bamidele.

Before rising, the apex court cautioned lawyers against filing frivolous cases that waste judicial time, emphasizing that the Supreme Court remains a serious institution that must not be clogged with trivial matters.

A Triumphant Governor

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was present in court, emerged flanked by APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, and other party leaders, visibly relieved and thankful.

Speaking to journalists, he dedicated the victory to the people of Ondo State, the judiciary, and his legal team, pledging to redouble his efforts in delivering good governance and building a greater Ondo State.

With the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Governor’s mandate has been conclusively sealed, bringing to an end months of litigation and cementing his place as the undisputed choice of the people.