2027: Abejide dumps ADC, cites ‘hijack’, legal uncertainty

Leke Abejide

By Gift ChapiOdekina

ABUJA — Member representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Hon. Leke Abejide, has formally announced his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing internal crisis, alleged hijack of the party structure, and protracted legal battles that threatened his political future ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, Abejide described his decision as “painful but necessary,” accusing unnamed political actors of destabilising the party he claimed to have helped build into national relevance.

Abejide disclosed that he had, in August 2025, instituted a suit at the Federal High Court against key figures in the ADC coalition, including former Senate President David Mark, ex-Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and former party chairman Ralph Nwosu, over what he termed leadership irregularities.

According to him, despite securing an accelerated hearing, the case suffered repeated delays allegedly caused by the defendants’ legal tactics, ultimately coinciding with the release of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable for the 2027 elections.

The lawmaker said the uncertainty surrounding the party’s leadership structure, particularly the absence of validly recognised national officers to endorse nomination forms, prompted his decision to seek an alternative political platform.

“My counsel advised me that since ADC is leaderless and without a validly elected National Chairman and National Secretary to sign my nomination form as required by law, I should seek an alternative platform to pursue my political ambition,” he said.

He further alleged that the party had been “unlawfully hijacked” by politicians expelled from other platforms, adding that their actions undermined the vision he and others had for the ADC.

Abejide, who has contested elections on the ADC platform since 2019, maintained that his contributions were instrumental to the party’s growth, including financing its structures and expanding its national presence.

He also dismissed claims that he was expelled from the party, insisting that he had voluntarily withdrawn his membership in accordance with constitutional provisions.

“I was purportedly proclaimed as being expelled on April 14, 2026. I wish to state that I have willingly and voluntarily exited and have since extinguished my membership of ADC,” he clarified.

The lawmaker aligned his next political steps with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signaling a shift towards the ruling political bloc.

Abejide also addressed a viral video involving the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, noting that comments attributed to him were made in a jocular context and had been misinterpreted.

He said: “For anyone to now say it is a judicial intervention or an attempt to undermine democracy is a height of absurdity. The statement was made in a jovial manner and quoted out of context.”

While appreciating his supporters in Kogi State and beyond, Abejide reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing his political ambition on a “more stable and structured platform” capable of delivering democratic dividends to his constituents.

The development adds to the growing internal disputes within the ADC, raising fresh concerns about the party’s cohesion as political alignments intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.