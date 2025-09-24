NLNG declares ‘no winner’ for 2025 The Nigeria Prize for Science

From Left: Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Manager, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs; Prof Yusuf Abubakar; Dr. Sophia Horsfall, GM, External Relations & Sustainable Development; Prof. Barth Nnaji, Chairman, Advisory Board, The Nigerian Prize for Science; and Dr. Nike Akande, Board Members at the press conference on the 2025 science prize outcome held in Lagos on Wednesday.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

No winner verdict was today, Wednesday, September 24, 2025, declared by the Advisory Board of the NLNG-sponsored The Nigeria Prize for Science for the 2025 edition, following the judges’ dissatisfaction with the overall quality of entries received.

Now in its 21st year, the 2025 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Science themed, “Innovations in ICT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Technologies for Development,”

opened for entries in February and drew a total of 112 submissions.

After a very rigorous adjudication process, four finalists emerged, out of which no contestant’s submission was worth the NLNG’s $100,000 cash award.

This 2025 outcome is not unprecedented. In previous years, in 2005, 2007, and then during the haitus between 2011 and 2016, and again in 2021, The Nigeria Prize for Science was not awarded.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the Chairman of the Advisory Board, Professor Barth Nnaji, explained how after a rigorous adjudication of the 112 entries submitted this year, none was found suitable for the Prize.

He stated that the decision, though difficult, reinforced the Board’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the selection process and protecting the reputation of the prestigious The Nigeria Prize for Science.

Prof Nnaji noted that the Prize is not just about rewarding scientific output but safeguarding the values of creativity, originality, and scientific rigour that define truly outstanding work.

“To lower the bar would be to betray the trust of the public and diminish the legacy of the Prize itself,” Prof. Nnaji affirmed.

He then commended the courage and dedication of all who submitted entries.

Nnaji noted that their efforts reflected discipline and a desire to contribute to both national and global scientific discourse, stressing that excellence was beyond effort, and that it required innovation, mastery of craft, and the ability to leave a lasting mark on human thought and development.

The Board chairman further called on Nigerian scientists, researchers, and innovators to be inspired by the judges’ verdict to do more and strive higher.

“The Nigeria Prize exists to celebrate only the finest achievements, work that embodies originality, withstands scrutiny, and elevates scientific discourse. Where these qualities are absent, we cannot, in good conscience, bestow the Prize,” he stated.

Prof. Nnaji admonished Nigerian scientists that the high bar set for the Prize should not discourage future participation but rather reinforce the fact that the Prize will never compromise on its standards of scientific innovation and excellence.

The Advisory Board also announced that the theme for this year “Innovations in ICT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Technologies for Development” will be repeated for the 2026 edition. The Board stated that the decision was taken to attract a wider spectrum of innovators, particularly in the emerging field of Artificial Intelligence.

The judges

Furthermore, the Advisory Board unveiled the members of the panel of judges.

They include Dr. Omobola Johnson, the Chairperson of the Panel of Judges for The Nigeria Prize for Science, a Senior Partner at TLcom Capital. Omobola Johnson drives investment and value creation in technology companies across sub-Saharan Africa. She previously served as Nigeria’s Minister of Communication Technology (2011–2015) and spent over 25 years at Accenture, including five years as Country Managing Director.

Prof. Collins Udanor is an Associate Professor of Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Udanor specialises in data analytics, intelligent agent systems, and multi-agent learning. He leads the High-Performance and Intelligence Computing Group (HiPIC) and has secured multiple grants from organisations such as UNESCO-HP, Google, Nvidia, and TETFund.

Prof. Aminu Muhammad Bui is a scholar at the Department of Computer Science, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Prof. Bui specialises in artificial intelligence, decision support systems, information retrieval, feature selection, Hidden Markov Models, and educational data mining.

His research contributes to advancing AI applications in decision-making and student performance prediction.

