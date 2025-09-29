Get ready for engagement under Tinubu, Shettima tells Nigerians in diaspora

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians in the Diaspora of robust engagement in the policies and programs of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Shettima said this was with a view to positioning Nigeria in its rightful place among the comity of nations.

He spoke during a meeting with members of the Nigerian community in the United States on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He urged Nigerians overseas to have faith in their homeland, adding that the country was on the right track under President Tinubu’s leadership.

The Vice-President said that Nigeria was on the right path with the reforms being undertaken by Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He commended Nigerians in the diaspora for their resilience and faith in the current Nigerian government, acknowledging their capacity to contribute to the country’s transformation efforts.

“Each one of you has value addition capabilities in your own way, and your experience is not something you can buy in the market. You have earned it.

“Continue to believe in Nigeria. Nigeria is on the right track. In the fullness of time, we will occupy our rightful place in the comity of nations,” he said.

Shettima also said that the Nigerian community in the United States as well as others across the world, should be proud of their heritage.

According to him, Nigeria’s positive developmental indices in all spheres are a reflection of the well-thought-out policies of the Tinubu administration.

“Our foreign reserve is crossing the $40 billion mark, the sub-nationals are raking in trillions of naira, and we are seeing unprecedented infrastructural investment across the entire country.

“We are investing in the Nigerian youth and students as is the case with NELFUND,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, introduced some Nigerians who were making giant strides abroad to the Vice President.

She stressed that under the Tinubu administration, the issue of Diaspora Nigerians was taking centre stage and being given the needed attention.

“Under this administration, it is easier for you to get your passport. Also, the non-resident Bank Verification Number (BVN) is now working.

“You don’t need to come home to get your BVN, and a lot of investment opportunities are now open and available. Most importantly, the economy is being transformed, and Nigeria is now a good place to invest,” she said.

Nigerians present at the meeting said they were ready to invest in Nigeria in areas such as mining, health, AI, fintech, the creative industry, and agriculture, among others.

They also lauded the government’s efforts in the ease of doing business.

Those who spoke at the meeting included an Amazon AI Engineer, Adebimpe Daniels, a Healthcare Specialist, Saratu Garba, and Mr. Idoni Matthew, among others.

