Troops crush terrorists, nab 17 suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi

The army said on Thursday night that its troops, in the bid to consolidate operational successes, have neutralised three terrorists, arrested 17 criminal suspects, and recovered assorted weapons and equipment in coordinated operations.

The army has also recorded the surrender of 25 family members of ISWAP/JAS terrorists in the Northeast.

Detailing the operations, Army headquarters said, “On 11 August 2025, troops of 202 Battalion in Bama LGA, Borno State, received 25 ISWAP/JAS family members, comprising 12 adult females and 13 children, who surrendered from Zalmari, Gazuwa, and Alafa villages.

“The surrendered persons are undergoing further profiling by 21 Special Armoured Brigade.

“The same day, troops of 233 Battalion in conjunction with the Civilian JTF conducted an ambush along Sassawa–Kaburu in Damaturu LGA, Yobe State, making contact with terrorists, neutralising one, and recovering an AK-47 rifle.

“In Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 5 repelled a planned terrorist attack on FOB Galadi in Shinkafi LGA, neutralising one terrorist and seizing a mobile phone.

“Also on 12 August, acting on intelligence from a rescued kidnap victim, troops stormed Gremasa Mountain in Shanga LGA, Kebbi State, arresting eight suspected kidnappers.

“In Plateau State, Sector 4 Operation Safe Haven arrested five suspected pipeline vandals at Kassa Village in Barkin Ladi LGA, recovering government-owned pipes and handing the suspects over to the NSCDC for further action.

“In Taraba State, Sector 3 FOB Wukari, under Operation Whirl Stroke, apprehended two suspected kidnap collaborators with incriminating items, including POS machines, ATM cards, and cash.

“On 13 August, troops of 34 Artillery Brigade launched an offensive against an IPOB/ESN camp at Ndeji Community, a border area between Anambra, Abia, and Imo States.

“One criminal was neutralised, and troops recovered a pistol with ammunition, cartridges, radios, IED components, mobile phones, and other items. Two planted IEDs were safely destroyed by the EOD team.

“These sustained operations underscore the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and properties of the citizens while ensuring safety of farmers in a bid to support the federal government initiative towards boosting farming activities for food security.

“The NA will continue to maintain relentless pressure on terrorists and other criminal elements until peace and security are fully restored across all regions.”