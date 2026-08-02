South-East security: Militants surrender arms as troops recover weapons

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following sustained military operations by troops of the 82 Division/Joint Task Force South-East, Operation Udoka, several members of militant groups have surrendered their arms, while intelligence-led operations have led to the recovery of additional weapons and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The Nigerian Army, in a statement on Sunday, said the development highlights the effectiveness of its integrated kinetic and non-kinetic approach towards dismantling criminal networks and restoring peace across the region.

According to the statement, the breakthrough followed sustained pressure by troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade and the recent arrest of suspects linked to the killing of a soldier.

“Unable to withstand the relentless military offensive, members of a militant group operating within Egbema and its environs voluntarily began surrendering their weapons,” the Army said.

It added that one of the suspects disclosed the location where the group’s weapons were concealed, leading security operatives to recover the arms.

Items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and four locally fabricated firearms.

In a related development, troops of Sector 5, Operation Udo Ka, acting on credible intelligence, recovered two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), 45 rounds of 7.62mm x 51 ammunition and one IED.

The Army said the recovery had further degraded the capacity of criminal elements to threaten public safety in the region.

It described the surrender of arms as evidence that sustained operational pressure, supported by strategic engagements and collaboration with other security agencies, was compelling criminal elements to abandon violence.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in sustaining the current operational momentum until all criminal networks are dismantled and enduring peace and stability are fully restored across the South-East,” the statement added.

The Army reiterated its commitment to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens through intelligence-driven operations conducted in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders.

It urged members of the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies, noting that public support remains vital to sustaining security gains.