Military pressure forces IPOB/ESN fighters to surrender arms in South-East

Sustained military operations have forced some members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), to begin surrendering their weapons in the South-East, military authorities say.

This is contained in a military operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The report said the sustained logistics strangulation and offensive operations by Operation UDO KA (OPUK) in Ohaji-Egbema and Orsumoghu general areas had compelled some fighters to capitulate and surrender their arms.

It said the development resulted in the recovery of three rifles, six magazines, 99 rounds of ammunition, four locally made guns and one improvised explosive device (IED).

It said a militant leader identified as “Comedy” voluntarily disclosed to the Imo State Amnesty Committee the location where his weapons had been buried following sustained operational pressure mounted by troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade.

According to the report, a recovery team led by the committee exhumed and handed over the cache to the brigade.

The recovered items included one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and four locally made guns.

The report said military authorities assessed that the development would encourage other militant groups to voluntarily surrender their illegal arms.

It added that other IPOB/ESN elements were already seeking safe channels to hand over their weapons, even as troops continued to maintain operational pressure and monitor their movements.

The report further disclosed that troops of Sector 5, Operation UDO KA, also carried out a follow-up operation after a viral video by the Anambra Vigilante Group showed the recovery of two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs).

The operation led to the recovery of two GPMGs, 45 rounds of 7.62mm x 51 ammunition and one improvised explosive device.

According to the report, all recovered weapons and ammunition are in military custody for further action, while operations continue across the South-East.