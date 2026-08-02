Troops rescue 34 kidnap victims, arrest ISWAP informant, recover arms

Troops of the Nigerian Army have, in the last 24 hours, rescued 34 kidnap victims, apprehended suspected ISWAP informants and recovered arms and ammunition in coordinated operations nationwide.

This is contained in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The report said that troops of Operation HADIN KAI rescued 31 kidnap victims from terrorists along the Buratai-Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

It said the rescue followed a swift response after troops of 135 Special Forces Battalion detected ISWAP/JAS terrorists abducting civilians from four vehicles through CCTV surveillance.

According to the report, troops immediately deployed a quick reaction force, engaged the terrorists and forced them to abandon the victims and flee, with one motorcycle left behind.

“In another operation, troops of 145 Battalion conducted a fighting patrol to the Turoh general area of Damasak in Mobbar Local Government Area.

“The terrorists reportedly fled on sighting the troops, leaving behind two motorcycles and illicit drugs recovered during exploitation of the area.

“Also, troops of 232 Battalion Tactical apprehended a suspected ISWAP informant at Garaha Market in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa,” it said.

In the North-West, the report revealed that troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA engaged terrorists moving with rustled cattle in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara.

It added that the troops’ superior firepower forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray during the encounter.

The report also revealed that troops of Operation MESA rescued a kidnapped woman and her two children along the old Obajana-Jakura-Tajimi road in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi.

According to the report, preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were abducted on July 29 from a Ruga settlement in the Gada-Biyu area of the same local government.

“In Plateau State, troops of Operation Enduring Peace responded to reports of an attack on a herder in Bassa Local Government Area.

“The assailants had fled before the troops arrived, while the deceased and recovered cattle were handed over to the victim’s family,” it added.

In the South-East, the report said the troops of Operation UDO KA recorded a major breakthrough with the arrest of three suspected terrorists linked to the ambush of troops in Imo on May 4.

It added that the operation, conducted in Delta and Imo states, followed intelligence obtained from earlier arrested suspects.

According to the report, troops recovered four AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, a pistol, 11 AK-47 magazines, two FN magazines, 239 rounds of assorted ammunition, a fragmentation jacket and other military items from terrorist camps.

“The recovered weapons included rifles earlier carted away during the May ambush on troops, while further exploitation led to the discovery of another terrorist camp containing additional arms and ammunition,” it said.