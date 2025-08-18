Protest disrupts Enugu South urban House of Assembly by-election

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu South Urban House of Assembly by-election was disrupted on Saturday following protests and delays that prevented voting from starting as scheduled in several polling units.

Despite a large turnout at Uwani Secondary School, voting had yet to commence by 2:30 p.m., as concerns were raised by both the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP candidate, Sam Ngene, expressed dissatisfaction over the delay and alleged political interference, noting the presence of key political figures at the polling location.

“There is strong mobilisation for this election. However, the process is being disrupted, and we are concerned about the fairness of the environment,” he said.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, who was present at the venue, defended his presence, stating that he was acting in his role as a party leader in the state.

“You can see there is a large turnout. We are here to observe and ensure that the process proceeds peacefully. The election should be allowed to go on so voters can exercise their rights,” he said.

Labour Party Chairman in Enugu South, Chinwuba Ngwu, also called for clarity from the electoral commission.

“We’ve been here since 7 a.m. and there’s been no communication from INEC. We are urging officials to address the voters and ensure the process begins,” he said.

Ngwu emphasized that voters were focused on the party’s platform and its policies.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Enugu State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu, confirmed that personnel and materials were deployed early in the morning and acknowledged that disruptions had stalled the process.

“Some individuals are protesting, which has delayed voting. We appeal to everyone to allow us to carry out our statutory functions and enable eligible voters to cast their votes,” he said.

“This is the fourth time we’re attempting to conduct this by-election. The commission will assess the situation and determine the next steps.”

The election has been marred by tension and logistical challenges, leaving many voters awaiting further announcements from INEC.