Correctional centres must reform, not condemn inmates — Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has emphasised that Nigeria’s correctional facilities should serve as centres of rehabilitation and transformation rather than institutions of punishment.

He made the remarks on Saturday in Niger State during the signing of performance bonds with agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

Tunji-Ojo noted that ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Correctional Service were producing results, stressing the importance of sustaining the progress.

“Correctional Service is becoming transformational, it’s becoming rehabilitatory, and, of course, it’s becoming reformatory, and that’s what I want to see.

“I don’t want our correctional centres to be places of condemnation. And you are the chief correctional officer of the country. From where you picked up to where you are, within this short time, you’ve done a lot, but please, as I always say, when you need to concentrate the most is when you are doing well,” the minister said.

He urged the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service to ensure that the institution lives up to its mandate and truly reflects its name.

Speaking further, Tunji-Ojo said the government was focused on strengthening institutions to thrive beyond individuals.

“My dream is to build a ministry to the glory of God that will be able to do well even without me, and that is what we call institution—build institutions. We don’t want a ministry that will be built around a strong person,” he added.

The minister also commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for safeguarding critical infrastructure and tasked the Federal Fire Service to prepare for reforms that would expand its role in emergency medical and rescue services.

He charged agencies under the ministry to deliver fully on their mandates, insisting that Nigerians must feel the impact of effective governance.

Tunji-Ojo disclosed that the ministry had improved from 62 percent performance at its last retreat to 85 percent but stressed that the ultimate goal must be total achievement.

“What we want to do is to cascade such that what you see in the ministry in terms of excellence is what you will see in Civil Defence, in Immigration Service, in Correctional Service, or Fire Service,” he said.

“As I said to you, we are agents of perfection and let us deliver. Let Nigerians feel our impact. Let’s continue to make people smile. We cannot stop at 85 percent. The goal is 100 percent.”