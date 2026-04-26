INSECURITY: Killers are not invincible, govt must act—Omobude, Ex-PFN President

Dr. Felix Omobude, ex-PFN President

By Ayoyinka Jegede

As insecurity worsens across parts of Nigeria, with recurring killings in Plateau, Benue and other troubled states, concern is growing over what many see as the inability of the government to stem the bloodshed and bring perpetrators to justice. Amid rising anxiety over hunger, economic hardship and political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 general elections, calls are also mounting for urgent reforms to address the country’s deepening security crisis.

In this interview, former National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, and General Superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministries, Rev. (Dr.) Felix Omobude, speaks on the persistent killings, the failure to end impunity, and why he believes the attackers are neither beyond the reach of the law nor impossible to stop. He warns political leaders against prioritising 2027 calculations over the protection and welfare of citizens, makes a strong case for state policing, and argues that only justice, stronger intelligence, and responsive leadership can restore public confidence and national security. Excerpts.

What is your reaction to the recent killings in Jos and other parts of the country?

Every right-thinking human being must be concerned. Life is a gift that only God gives, and anybody who goes to kill another person certainly is not doing God honour. He is a criminal. Anybody who goes about killing innocent people is a criminal. I believe that the state of insecurity, generally in the country, is worrisome, and these Jos, Benue state killings, and killings in other parts of the country have been on; it predates this present government. It has been systemic. The killings have always been well planned and executed by the killers, and our worry is why government have not been able to stop, or at least reduce these incidents. It is indeed worrisome, to say the least. Generally, insecurity has heightened in Nigeria. There is hardly any part of the country that is spared. Some people say the rate of poverty, to some extent, has aggravated it, but the government has a primary role of securing the lives and properties of people. Some people are of the opinion that government is paying deaf ears to the killings, specifically the bloodshed.

To you, sir, is this true?

Any responsible government should be concerned, and I think that this government have acknowledged the problem , and the courage to invite some external support is commendable. Apparently, the government knows that this thing is beyond us. But also, the plan to set up a state policing system , I think, is a government response to this. I believe the government can do much more. No government can sleep, fold their hands and go on with political campaigns when every day citizens are massacred, and the majority are not brought to justice. These killers are human beings; they are not spirits. It is just baffling that they seem to be protected or invincible to the law.

You are over 80 years old, what do you think is the lasting solution to the incessant killings and worsening insecurity in the country?

The solution is that policing should be decentralised. And the locals should be encouraged to get many more arms to protect themselves. The influx of foreign fighters brought in by political actors at some point should be checked. There is no correct data on who the Nigerians are; many of them have flooded this country. They have flooded our forest, and something must be done about this. I believe that our Military and other security arms should be very well-equipped, motivated, and have a very strong intelligence gathering system. With the cooperation of the locals, we’ll overcome it.

Do you think state policing will be a reality in this country?

Yes, well, at least the federal government, from what I read, has come to realise that it is necessary. You can’t bring a man from Kano to oversee policing in Edo. He doesn’t know the culture, he doesn’t know the terrain, he can only try. But if you have people who are indigenes who know the various routes and know what to do, it will help to a large extent to identify when strangers and foreigners come into the community. As it is today, although the governors are the chief security officers of their states, the commissioners of police are not truly loyal to them. They are loyal to Abuja. If each state has a police force that they can rely on and be able to target troubled areas, it will, to a larger extent, reduce insecurity. When I was growing up, there were local government police. They have their roles, and it doesn’t clash with the federal police. In other nations of the world, some people have city police, some county police or what we call local government police. It helps policing; it makes it more relevant.

Politicians are always thinking of the next election, once they get into power. Ahead of the 2027 general elections, how can we get it right in this country?

If they kill all of us, they will have nobody to rule in 2027. If they allow hunger to kill a majority of the people because they are saving for 2027, they might have no people to govern. I believed that those who are in charge of government have not realised they were voted in for a certain term. And as long as that term has not been exhausted, they should serve the people and serve creditably. When you serve well, asking the people to vote for you again will not be a difficult thing. But Nigerians, of course, have come to terms with the fact that elections have not been free and fair. There’s room for manipulations, vote buying, and so on. So I believe that before 2027 comes, those who have been elected should please care for the people that put them in there and wait till 2027 before we determine who comes next.

What type of leaders should we vote for, if we want peace in the country?

Nigeria need selfless leaders. We need leaders who will formulate policies that will benefit both the rich and the poor. Leaders who will ensure peace and safety so that wherever you live in this country, you feel safe. Nigerians need leaders who are passionate about the country, not about themselves. The time must come when we must check the antecedents of those who aspire to lead us. What have they done? What contribution have they made? How did they make the wealth that they are flaunting? Do they actually care for the poor? How have they exhibited it? These are questions that we want to ask. And I will also plead with you journalists to help us, to be analytical, because many of us don’t remember. Maybe the level of education, ignorance, and poverty has blinded many . If you give them N10,000, they forget reality. So, journalists should, on behalf of the people, ask the necessary questions. If a man, when he was coming in, says, I will give you water, I will give you electricity, and four years later, no water, no electricity, he should be called to account. Journalists should ask him: “This is what you said when you were campaigning. Why have you not delivered?” I think that’s important as the mouthpiece of the people.

Many Nigerians are struggling with hunger, unemployment and rising living costs. How concerned are you about the social consequences of this hardship?

There is no doubt there is hunger in the land. The removal of fuel subsidy has had painful consequences, and the ordinary person is bearing the burden. Transportation has become difficult, electricity is unreliable, and even those who rely on generators are struggling with the cost of powering them.

The government must do more to address these problems. Nigerians will support any government that can provide basic necessities, stable electricity, public water supply, and opportunities for young people. Many youths have completed school and remain unemployed, and that creates a dangerous environment because idleness can fuel crime and instability. Government must think seriously about easing the suffering of ordinary citizens. The reality is that Nigerians are going through a great deal.

What role should the Church play in addressing the country’s socioeconomic challenges, especially amid criticism that some church leaders live lavishly while many citizens suffer?

I appeal to the media to be fair. If a few individuals own private jets, it does not define the entire Church. Millions of pastors and church leaders are quietly serving God and serving the people. Beyond prayer, which is our primary duty, the Church does a great deal to support society. We support widows, sponsor orphans, assist the poor, help people with medical needs, and partner in education and healthcare. Many churches provide support week after week to people who would otherwise have nowhere to turn. The Church also speaks truth to power. When government is doing well, we support it. When government is failing, we must say so. To suggest the Church is doing nothing would be unfair. There are many pastors, especially in rural areas, making sacrifices and serving humanity with little recognition. That is part of our calling.

With worsening economic hardship, what practical steps should government take to bring relief?

Nigerians are not asking for too much. They want food on the table, affordable healthcare, access to education, and security. These are basic expectations. Government must invest in education and make it compulsory, especially at the foundational levels.

The number of out-of-school children should concern everyone. It is dangerous for the future and can create a pool for criminal recruitment. Government must implement policies that protect the poor and make these basic services accessible.

At 80, what do you believe is driving division in Nigeria, and can the country still remain united?

I believe One Nigeria is still better for all of us, but it must be built on true federalism, justice, equity and the rule of law. When I was growing up, people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds lived together peacefully. There was mutual respect. Today, suspicion has deepened, and that is dangerous. Government must help reunite Nigerians by being just and fair What binds us together is stronger than what divides us. But the politicisation of religion has contributed to division. Religious leaders and political leaders alike must resist being used for personal interests.

You speak of values that once held the country together. What are those values?

Respect for human life is fundamental. No religion should teach the killing of innocent people. We valued honesty, mutual respect, love for one another, and peaceful coexistence. I have lived and worked closely with people of other faiths, and we respected one another’s beliefs. Those values made coexistence possible. We must return to them. Religion must never be imposed by force.

What is your advice to Nigeria’s leaders?

Our leaders must practise what they profess. Whether they swear by the Bible or the Quran, those oaths should mean something. Leadership must be guided by empathy, sincerity, selflessness and a genuine love for the people. Leaders should govern with the fear of God and a sense of responsibility to the masses.

What is your message to Nigerians?

Nigerians should not lose hope. We must continue to believe in the country and in our collective resolve. Citizens should support lawful efforts to improve security, provide credible information where necessary, and hold government accountable. No matter how difficult things are, there is still hope for Nigeria. We must give peace a chance and remain patriotic.

What is your message to the Body of Christ?

I call for unity in the Body of Christ. There should be no division among Christians along regional lines. We must remain focused on the Kingdom, work together, and continue the mission of the Gospel.