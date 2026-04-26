2027: Lagos in safe hands with Hamzat – Gbajabiamila

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The former Speaker, House of Representatives, and currently Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed his full support for the Lagos governorship bid of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Responding to Hamzat’s request for support, Gbajabiamila, while testifying to Hamzat’s capacity and competence to govern Lagos State, said there’s no doubt that Lagos is in safe hands.

“Dr. Hamzat, you’re a man of honour, and it shows by not taking things for granted, judging by this consultation move.

“But I am saying it publicly that you can take me for granted because I have confidence in your ability and capacity. So, take my support for granted.

“My constituency, Surulere, is for you and Lagos is for you”, said Gbajabiamila.”



In his introductory speech, a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro informed the host of the extent of consultation made so far.

“I can confidently tell the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu that the level of endorsement has been overwhelming”.

Among those in the entourage were the Secretary of GAC, Alhaji Muti Are; Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon; Bode Oyedele; Engineer Adekunle Olayinka; and Dr. Hakeem Shittu.

Others were: Saheed Kekereekun, Dr. Jebe, and Rasaq Ajala, among others.