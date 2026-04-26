Vanguard Awards: Tunji-Ojo credits Tinubu for Interior Ministry gains 

Tunji-Ojo

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has dedicated his Vanguard Personality of the Year Award to President Bola Tinubu, saying the president’s leadership and support were the driving force behind his achievements in office.

Tunji-Ojo received the honour on Friday night at the 2025 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards ceremony held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award was presented to him by former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba. It is the second time the minister has been honoured with the prize.

He said; “I want to especially thank God Almighty for this opportunity today and let me most especially and most significantly appreciate Mr. President, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for the unique opportunity of service and for providing the enabling environment that has ensured our performance.

“This award is not just an award for our performance but it is an award for Mr. President for the leadership he has provided, the encouragement that he has given, and the wonderful grant he has provided for us to plant our seed of innovation.”

The minister pledged that the recognition would push him to do more, describing the award as not a destination but a work in progress and an invitation to continually strive for excellence.

He said the Ministry of Interior would remain committed to entrenching the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration in its operations.

This year’s top honours were shared between Tunji-Ojo, recognized for his contributions to public service, and Alhaji Sayyu Idris Dantata, Founder and Chairman of MRS Holdings, who was honoured for his impact on the energy sector.

Several other Nigerians were celebrated across categories. Dr. Osahon Okunbo was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year, while Jim Ovia, Bishop Matthew Kukah, Vincent Maduka, Jim Nwobodo and Bruce Onobrakpeya received Lifetime Achievement Awards. Festus Keyamo was named Public Sector Icon of the Year and Mrs. Vicky Haastrup was recognised as Woman Entrepreneur of the Year. Dr. Stephen Akintayo and Alfred Temile were also celebrated for their contributions to business and real estate.

Six state governors were recognized for exemplary leadership: Uba Sani of Kaduna, Nasir Idris of Kebbi, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Bassey Otu of Cross River, Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara.