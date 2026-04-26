Why I stopped supporting Obi – Ex-Obidient wearing Tinubu’s cap at Vanguard Awards

James Kitiya, a former supporter of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has explained why he stopped supporting the former Anambra State governor after he was spotted wearing a cap bearing President Bola Tinubu’s insignia at the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award.

Kitiya drew attention at the event after he was seen among young Nigerians who surrounded Obi on his arrival at the venue to greet him and take pictures with him, despite openly wearing a cap associated with President Tinubu.

A video of the moment, which showed Kitiya moving alongside Obi and other youths into the event hall, sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians commending Obi for tolerating someone wearing Tinubu’s cap around him, while others questioned his closeness to the former governor of Anambra State.

Amid the reactions, Kitiya, who claimed he worked for Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign in the Apapa area of Lagos, shared an old photograph of himself to prove his previous support for the former presidential candidate.

Speaking on what transpired between him and Obi after the viral moment, Kitiya said Obi recognised him immediately and appeared surprised to see him.

“When Obi saw me, he was shocked because he had seen my face before. People didn’t know why Obi dey look me,” he said.

According to him, shortly after the encounter, he had a private conversation with Obi, along with another individual identified as Dr. Moses, at the Eko Hotel.

“Immediately we left that scene, inside Eko Hotel, Obi, Dr. Moses, three of us sat down and I told Obi to his face. I asked him, ” Do you know why I left? Obi did not talk,” he said.

Kitiya said he told Obi that some of his strong supporters in Lagos had been compromised and advised him to take control of his political base in the state.

“I told him to hold his strong supporters in Lagos. Some of his supporters in Lagos have been bought,” he said.

He added that he also told Obi the condition under which he would consider supporting him again.

“He now asked me, what should he do? And I said, ‘If you leave Atiku, I will support you.’ That’s what I told him. That guy (Dr. Moses) is a witness,” he stated.

Explaining why he left Obi’s camp, Kitiya said he became confused by Obi’s political direction and eventually defected to the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State in February.

“I told Obi that I was confused because of his way. If I dey confused, make I hide am? Person wey I don work for before,” he said.