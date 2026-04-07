7 smallest countries to reach World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate stage for footballing countries, but every so often, a “David” manages to qualify alongside the “Goliaths.”

Determining the “smallest” is usually done by population at the time of their debut or most famous qualification, as this represents the talent pool available to the nation.

As of 2026, the landscape of this list has shifted significantly due to the expansion of the tournament and recent historic qualifications.

Here are the 7 smallest countries (by population) to ever reach the World Cup.

1. Curaçao (2026)

Population: ~156,000 The newest record-holder. With the World Cup expanding to 48 teams for the 2026 edition, the Caribbean island of Curaçao made history by securing their spot. They shattered the previous record held by Iceland, proving that a population smaller than a medium-sized city can still produce a world-class starting eleven.

2. Iceland (2018)

Population: ~334,000 Before Curaçao, Iceland was the undisputed “small-nation” king. Their journey to the 2018 World Cup in Russia followed a stunning Euro 2016 run. Known for their “Thunder Clap” chant and a squad featuring a part-time filmmaker (coach Heimir Hallgrímsson) and a professional goalkeeper who was also a director, Iceland famously held Argentina to a 1–1 draw in their opening match.

3. Cape Verde (2026)

Population: ~525,000 Another 2026 debutant, the “Blue Sharks” from the Atlantic coast of Africa have been punching above their weight for a decade. After several deep runs in the Africa Cup of Nations, they finally secured their first-ever World Cup berth, becoming the third-smallest nation to ever qualify.

4. Trinidad and Tobago (2006)

Population: ~1,300,000 The “Soca Warriors” held the record for 12 years after qualifying for the 2006 tournament in Germany. Led by Dwight Yorke and coached by Leo Beenhakker, they earned a legendary 0–0 draw against a star-studded Sweden side in their opening game, despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half.

5. Northern Ireland (1958)

Population: ~1,400,000 For nearly half a century (1958–2006), Northern Ireland was the smallest nation to ever qualify. Their 1958 debut was nothing short of spectacular; they reached the quarter-finals, a feat that remains one of the greatest per-capita achievements in the history of the sport.

6. Paraguay (1930/1950)

Population: ~1,500,000 (at time of 1950 qualification) While Paraguay is a larger nation today, their early World Cup appearances were made with a very small population. In 1930 and 1950, they represented South America with a tiny demographic compared to neighbors like Brazil or Argentina, yet they have since become a consistent force in CONMEBOL.

7. Kuwait (1982)

Population: ~1,600,000 Kuwait’s qualification for the 1982 World Cup in Spain marked a “Golden Era” for the nation. They were the first Arab team from the Gulf region to reach the finals. Though they didn’t advance past the group stage, their presence paved the way for other Middle Eastern nations in subsequent decades.

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