Gunman believed to be targeting top Trump officials – US attorney general

The gunman who attempted to storm the White House Correspondents Dinner ballroom was believed to be targeting top Trump administration officials, the acting US attorney general said Sunday.

Todd Blanche, speaking to CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” said that “very preliminary” information has led investigators to believe the man “was targeting members of the administration.”

The gunman is “not actively cooperating” and is believed to have traveled to Washington by train from Los Angeles via Chicago, said Blanche — who was in the Washington Hilton ballroom Saturday night with US President Donald Trump and hundreds of other dignitaries and journalists during the attempted attack.