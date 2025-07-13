Warri Delineation: Truth, justice are pillars of peace — INC

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has urged the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) to seek the truth and base its position on facts before making inflammatory comments regarding the ongoing delineation of Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking on Sunday in Yenagoa, INC President, Professor Benjamin Okaba, advised the OPC to resist the urge to wade into issues outside its territorial and ethnic jurisdiction, stressing that truth and justice are the only enduring guarantees for peace and order.

His comments come in response to a recent statement by the OPC published in a national daily, where the group accused INEC of bias and manipulation during the delineation process, allegedly under pressure from Ijaw leaders. The OPC also called on President Bola Tinubu and INEC to halt the exercise, warning of possible unrest in the Itsekiri and Ijaw communities.

Okaba described the OPC’s claims as unfounded and potentially destabilizing, urging the group to investigate thoroughly before making public declarations.

“The truth and justice are the only guarantees for peace and order. We must ensure that our actions are guided by these principles, especially in matters as sensitive as electoral boundary delineation,” he stated.

The INC President reaffirmed the Ijaw nation’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and constitutional processes. He emphasized that INEC must be allowed to execute its constitutional mandate without interference from groups with no direct stake in the matter.

“We remain committed to peaceful coexistence, constructive dialogue, and constitutional means of addressing tribal concerns. We urge all stakeholders to refrain from sensationalism and allow due process to prevail,” Okaba said.

While acknowledging that the INC had remained silent on the Warri delineation issue, Okaba said the body would not tolerate any attempt by “hired regional advocates and intruders” to undermine the rights of the Ijaw people.

“True peace is not merely the absence of conflict but the presence of equity, accountability, and respect for the rights of all. When justice is denied, grievances fester, and unity becomes fragile,” he noted.

Okaba called for historical context and fairness in evaluating the situation, pointing out long-standing political marginalization of the Ijaw people in the Warri axis.

He highlighted that despite being the majority in the Warri Federal Constituency and in Warri North Local Government Area, the Ijaws have never produced a representative in the House of Representatives nor governed the LGA or been elected to the Delta State House of Assembly from that constituency.

“These are the truths that must guide our national conversation,” Okaba asserted. “Not some shameful observations and instructions handed down by regional hirelings.”

He concluded by reiterating the INC’s determination to defend the heritage, dignity, and political rights of the Ijaw nation at all levels, stating that justice, fairness, and equity must be the foundation of any peaceful resolution.