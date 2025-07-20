Police confirm killing of Rivers chief, as family seeks justice

By Davies Iheamnachor



The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed that cultists killed a chief in Obelle Community, Emohua Local Government Area of the State on Saturday.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, made the confirmation on Sunday.

A Source in the community had earlier reported that the chief was killed alongside two others, but police said the chief was the only casualty of the attack.

It was gathered that the daredevil invaders killed a respected chief in the community, Chief Ferdinand Dabiri.

It was learned that the victim was the Vice Chairman of Obelle Council of Chiefs and that he was gunned down during a community town hall meeting.

It was alleged that suspected Iceland cult members terrorising the area, led by one ‘Cairo’, approached the venue where Chief Dabiri and other Chiefs were holding a meeting and attacked the chiefs.

A source said ‘Cairo’, who came on a motorcycle with a gun, walked straight to Chief Dabiri, shot him twice and left after confirming that he was dead.

The source, who preferred anonymity, said the killing sparked panic as other chiefs in the meeting scampered for safety.

Family seeks justice

Meanwhile, one of the children of the deceased, Joseph Eze Dabiri, who regretted the gruesome murder of his father, called on the security operatives and government to ensure justice for his late father.

He said: “I heard that a guy came with gun, while my father was in a meeting at Omuwoka village in Obelle, shot at him twice and fled. We are calling on the police to ensure that this killer is found and bring them to book.”

It would be recalled that one Miss Loveth Amadi had, in November 2024, led a protest to Rumuji Police Division in Emohua LGA, accusing ‘Cairo’ of killing her father, Akpata Amadi, a member of the local vigilante and others in Obelle community on November 4, 2024.

