Osun APC leader alleges use of Amotekun for political witch-hunting

We’re apolitical, our operations guided by law – Amotekun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Musibau Alade, has berated alleged use of the Amotekun Corps for witch-hunting members of the opposition in the state.

Alade while reacting to the arrest and brutalisation of the Personal Assistant to ex-governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, his former aides and members of APC last week cautioned against using the outfit for political witch-hunting of opposition members.

A statement by the APC chieftain on Monday, alleged that “the State Government is weaponising Amotekun to intimidate and silence political opponents.”

He recalled that the Personal Assistant to Oyetola, Mr Wale Adebayo, ex-aide, Mr Taiwo Olaore and others were victims of ‘illegal’ arrest and were brutalised unjustly last week in the hometown of Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

He said “Amotekun, established under the leadership of former Governor Oyetola and other Southwest leaders, was designed as a grassroots security initiative to combat rising insecurity in the region not for political reason.

“During Oyetola’s tenure, Amotekun was never used to harass or silence political opponents. But now the outfit is use to score political vendettas which is undermining its credibility and eroding public trust.”

He urged stakeholders to act swiftly to restore Amotekun’s original mission of protecting lives and property.

Reacting, Osun Amotekun spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu described the allegations as baseless, adding that the outfit is a non-partisan, community-based security outfit whose operations are guided strictly by law, professionalism, and the collective interest of the people of Osun State without fear or favour.

“Commander Adekunle Omoyele has brought discipline, transparency, and operational efficiency to the Corps, winning the confidence of traditional rulers, community leaders, and citizens across party lines”, he added.