Senator Aishatu Binani dumps ADC for NDC

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE 2023 governorship on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani, has dumped the African Democratic Congress, ADC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, saying that the move became imperative to align with a party whose constitution is about principles and the collective will of her supporters.

Speaking during her formal defection on Friday in Abuja into the party, Binani streseed that her decision followed a thorough review of the NDC’s constitution, which she noted reflects a strong commitment to structured, policy-driven governance.

Dahiru who represented Adamawa Central in the 9th Assembly attributed the move to the collective will of her supporters and her alignment with the party’s ideals

The Senator who dismissed speculations surrounding her recent political movements, emphasized that her actions were guided by evolving political realities and the interests of her support base, asding, “Politics is dynamic and often shaped by prevailing circumstances. I will never condemn where I came from, but my foremost priority remains the interest of my supporters.”

According to her, the decision to join the NDC was largely influenced by her supporters, who had already begun mobilizing within the party prior to her official defection, just as revealed that Adamawa State now ranks among the states with the highest number of registered NDC members, attributing the development to grassroots engagement and sustained mobilization.

Binani who expressed appreciation to the party’s leadership for welcoming her and her supporters, pledging to contribute meaningfully to the party’s growth at both state and national levels, also underscored the importance of fairness, equity, justice, transparency, and internal democracy as essential pillars for the party’s long-term success.

She said, “Nigerians will be asking: why did I join the NDC? The answer is simple the party is focused on structured, policy-driven governance.

“I will never condemn where I left. But my first and overriding interest is the interest of my supporters. My supporters urged me to make that move, and for whatever reason, they decided that was no longer the place to be. They are the ones who brought me to the NDC.

“Even before I joined, they had already gone far. Adamawa already has one of the highest numbers of registered NDC members. As an individual, you cannot drive anything alone. Your supporters build you, pave the way, and take you through every level.

” Am what I am today in politics because of the support of my people. I thank the leadership of the NDC for opening your doors to receive us. Inshallah, we will do our best to build the NDC in Adamawa and at the national level. All we ask for is equity, justice, transparency, and internal democracy.”

Speaking while receiving her into the party, the National Leader of the NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson who called on Nigerian women and youths to take ownership of the party, described them as the true backbone of democracy.

The Former Bayelsa State Governor said, “For too long, women have only been remembered during campaigns after elections, they are neglected. That must change. This is your party come and take ownership.”

Dickson who noted that young people must also seize the opportunity, said that the NDC is open and inclusive.

The Senator representing Bayelsa West who announced that Binani would lead the party’s structure in Adamawa State, expressed confidence in her leadership ahead of future elections.

Dickson who extended an open invitation to politicians across the country to join the NDC, stressing their constitutional right to switch parties, said, “Politics is a journey. If your current platform is no longer taking you to your destination, you have every right to move. The NDC is that better vehicle.”

He urged interested members to register quickly ahead of ongoing congresses and further called on party stakeholders to uphold unity, transparency, and internal democracy, while describing Binani as “a frontline politician and one of Nigeria’s most outstanding female leaders.”

Dickson hinted at more defections, adding, “Big names are on the way… the momentum is building. The NDC is the way to go. The NDC is the future.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Moses Cleopas who reaffirmed that the party is built on strong ideology, unity, and inclusiveness, said, “The NDC is a party built on ideology and unitya party for all, for the high and the low, for men and women alike.”

He added that the party’s strength lies in the active participation of youths, mentors, and women.

Cleopas noted that the NDC had, from its inception, adopted affirmative action to promote women’s inclusion in politics, stressing that the policy is already yielding results.

Describing Binani as a formidable political figure, he said, “She is a household name—one many would rather not face on the ballot. But God’s will always prevails.”

He assured her of full support, respect, and recognition within the party.

The NDC Chairman emphasized that the party stands for consistency, integrity, and service, distancing it from opportunistic politics.

“We practice politics of conviction—not inconsistency. We stand for leadership, integrity, and service to the people,” he stated, before formally presenting Binani with the party’s membership card as a symbol of her full integration into the NDC.

In her remarks, NDC National Women Leader, Mrs. Dudu Manuga described Binani’s entry into the NDC as a significant milestone, portraying her as a rare and influential political figure.

“Today, we are not just welcoming a big fish; we are welcoming something extraordinary,” she said,

She further emphasized the party’s commitment to women’s inclusion, noting that the NDC provides a credible platform for female political participation and leadership.

“No woman, no nation. No woman, no progress. This is the party for Nigerian women,” she declared.

Mrs. Dudu commended the party’s leadership for promoting affirmative action and creating opportunities for women to thrive politically.

She expressed optimism about Binani’s political future, stating that her emergence signals renewed hope for greater female representation in governance.

The NDC National women leader also pledged full support for Binani and other female aspirants across the country, assuring of coordinated mobilization efforts ahead of future elections.