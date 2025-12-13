Atiku, ADC allege witch-hunt over Malami; ‘this is not politics,’ EFCC fires back

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the African Democratic Congress, ADC, have accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of turning law enforcement into a political tool, following the revocation of bail earlier granted former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN).

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The EFCC promptly responded, denying claims by Malami that his bail was revoked over his attendance of a political gathering in Kebbi State. EFCC insisted that the matter had nothing to do with politics, but everything to do with unmet bail conditions.

Atiku

Reacting to Malami’s continued detention, Atiku said anti-corruption institutions have abandoned their core responsibilities and converting the anti-graft campaign into what he termed a “full-blown political witch-hunt.”

In a statement released by his media office and circulated by his adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku cautioned that the EFCC, and other agencies risk losing public confidence unless they “purge themselves of partisan contamination.”

Atiku argued “that the nation’s anti-corruption war is dangerously sliding off course and mutating into a brazen political witch-hunt.”

He claimed the EFCC is “straying far from the noble principles” on which it was founded, alleging that the agency is now “weaponising its powers to serve narrow political agendas.”

According to him, “The politicisation of corruption investigations has rendered the EFCC’s credibility suspect and rubbished the very ideals that inspired its establishment.”

Read the complete story HERE.

ADC

For ADC, detaining Malami appeared less about justice and more about politics. The party argued that the timing of the bail revocation raised serious concerns about the EFCC’s motives.

EFCC’s action, ADC said, came shortly after Malami attended a political rally in Kebbi State, fuelling suspicion that the move was aimed at curtailing his political activities rather than addressing any genuine legal breach.

The party insisted that there was no evidence that Malami violated any of the conditions attached to his bail.

The party’s position was outlined in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who maintained that the former Attorney-General had fully cooperated with EFCC investigators and acted within the confines of the law.

“From all available evidence, Malami did not violate any of the legal conditions attached to his initial bail,” the party said.

“As a senior lawyer and former number one law officer in the country, he understands what it means to violate bail conditions.

“However, what he probably did not understand was that attending a political gathering in furtherance of his governorship ambition in Kebbi State could be the basis for revoking his bail,” Abdullahi added.

Read ADC’s full reaction HERE.

We’re apolitical – EFCC

However, on a detailed rebuttal issued on Saturday, EFCC said Malami’s continued detention was neither politically motivated nor linked to his media appearances or party activities, but stemmed solely from his failure to meet the five conditions attached to the provisional administrative bail earlier granted to him.

The EFCC’s position was conveyed in a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity, who spoke on behalf of the Commission in response to what it described as misleading narratives gaining traction in the public space.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, though not disposed to joining issues with respect to its operations in the media, is compelled to respond to the patently false claims of a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), about a purported revocation of his bail over attendance at a political gathering in Kebbi,” Oyewale stated.

The commission explained that administrative bail is not an entitlement but a discretionary and temporary relief granted to suspects pending the conclusion of investigations and possible arraignment in court.

It said Malami was offered provisional administrative bail after a brief interrogation on 28 November 2025, subject to five specific conditions, none of which he has met.

“Administrative bail is a discretionary, temporary reprieve that allows a suspect to be released on stated conditions pending the conclusion of investigation and arraignment in court,” Oyewale explained.

According to the EFCC, Malami was expected to report back for further interrogation on 1 December 2025.

However, in a letter dated 4 December, he appealed to the commission to excuse his absence, citing ill-health. The agency said it granted the request on compassionate grounds, even though the bail conditions remained outstanding.

“In a curious twist, the former minister pleaded with his investigators through a letter written to the Commission to allow him to attend to his ‘ill health’.

“The Commission compassionately granted his plea, even while his bail conditions had not been met,” Oyewale maintained.

For a full the full story on EFCC’ reaction, click HERE.

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