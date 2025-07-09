Igbo group slams Soludo over ‘99.9% Forest Criminals Are Igbo’ claim

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

By Steve Oko

A pro-Igbo socio-political group, World Igbo National Union (WINU), has berated Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, over his recent claim that 99.9% of criminals hiding in South East forests are Igbos.

The statement, reportedly made by Governor Soludo during an event in Maryland, USA, has sparked outrage and backlash from Igbo stakeholders and civil society groups.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ifeanyi Uwakwa, WINU described the governor’s remarks as “insensitive and baseless,” demanding that he either presents evidence to support the claim or publicly tenders an apology for what they termed “the demonization of Ndigbo.”

“We demand that Governor Soludo provides proof to back his speech in the United States, or he should tender a public apology for his insensitive and callous remarks, made just to appease political sponsors,” the statement read.

WINU expressed shock that a “renowned scholar” like Soludo would make such sweeping allegations without thorough investigation, especially when several reports — both local and international — have linked criminal herdsmen to many of the atrocities occurring in forests and farmlands across the region.

“Foreign and local reports indicate that herdsmen, armed with sophisticated weapons and sponsored by unnamed interests, have been the primary actors in the attacks on rural communities in Igboland,” the group added.

The group accused Soludo of ignoring the documented activities of terrorist herders in Anambra communities such as Mgbakwu, Igboariam, Umueri, Umunze, Ogbunka, and Amansea, and instead choosing to blame their victims.

“Framing the victims as perpetrators is a shameful tactic. It must cease. Why is the Governor covering up the atrocities of these terrorist herdsmen while shifting blame to Igbo youths?” WINU asked.

The group urged Soludo to adopt a more proactive and evidence-based approach to addressing insecurity, as demonstrated by other South-East governors, instead of relying on political rhetoric.

WINU also cautioned the governor against backing the controversial Waterways/RUGA Bill, warning that any attempt to introduce RUGA settlements in Anambra would be resisted.

“Anambra people have already rejected any proposal for RUGA settlements. The governor must align with his people rather than pursuing political benefits from external actors,” the statement added.

In conclusion, WINU called on Governor Soludo to prioritize the safety, dignity, and aspirations of the Igbo people, warning that politicizing security issues would only deepen distrust and insecurity in the region.

“We stand united in our call for truth, accountability, and the protection of our land. Governor Soludo must choose the path of leadership, not political appeasement.”