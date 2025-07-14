Deluge of tributes as Buhari dies at 82

•How he travelled to London, took ill, died

ABUJA — FORMER President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, died in a London hospital after battling an undisclosed illness. He was 82.

Though the nature of the illness was not disclosed, the former president had been in London in the last couple of days undergoing treatment before his death yesterday.

President Bola Tinubu, who announced the death of his predecessor, directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to London to accompany his body home.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, read: “President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the widow of the late President, to express his heartfelt condolences.”

As a mark of respect for the departed statesman, Tinubu also directed that national flags be flown at half mast across the country.

The death of Muhammadu Buhari brings to a close a chapter in Nigeria’s political history, marked by his dual service, first as a military Head of State from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President for two terms, beginning in 2015.

Buhari, who left office in 2023, after handing over to President Tinubu, had battled health issues over the years, frequently seeking medical attention in the United Kingdom.

Tinubu summons emergency FEC meeting tomorrow

Also yesterday, President Tinubu summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting to be dedicated to the late President Buhari tomorrow

Tinubu, in his tribute, expressed sorrow over the passage of the immediate former President and promised that the federal government would accord him (Buhari) full state honours befitting his towering contributions to the country.

His tribute read: “It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, retd, my predecessor, who departed this life today, Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a hospital in the United Kingdom.

“President Buhari was to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman. His legacy of service and sacrifice endures.

‘’He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, first as a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. Duty, honour, and a deep commitment to the unity and progress of our nation defined his life.

“He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential. He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn.

“In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, most especially the people and traditional leaders of Daura Emirate. We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.

“As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today. I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour.

“The federal government will accord President Buhari full state honours befitting his towering contributions to our country. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

Tributes pour in for BuhariTorrents of tributes, yesterday, poured in for the late Buhari as notable Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, retd; former President Goodluck Jonathan,Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Atiku Ababakar; former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; LP presidential candidate in 2023 election, Peter Obi,; 2023 Presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso; former Senate President, Senator David Mark; governors, former governors, Senators, membes of the House of Representatives, groups said the former President would be missed.

Buhari tried his best — Obasanjo

In his tribute, former President Olusegun Obasanjo described Buhari as a patriot who tried his best in the quest to give the country needed progress and development.

Obasanjo, who stated this while reacting to the death of Buhari, said he received the news of the death of his former colleague in the military and a former President with heavy hearts.

He said: “It is with heavy heart, that I received this afternoon, of the passing of a colleague , a comrade, a cool patriot, General Muhammadu Buhari, who as a soldier, he played his role as a soldier. As an administrator, he played his role as an administrator, as a statesman, he played his role as a statesman, of course.

“At a time like this, we need the totality of the experience and what I may call statesmanship of all those who have had opportunities to run the affairs of this country to get us out of the situation we are in.”

Buhari, a brother, friend, patriot — IBB

Reacting to Buhari’s death, former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, in a tribute, titled ‘Tribute to a brother, friend, patriot’, said: “It is with a deeply heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of my friend, my brother, my course mate, and a fellow soldier in the journey of nationhood — President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Our paths crossed in 1962 when we both joined the Nigerian Military Training College in Kaduna. From those early days, Muhammadu stood out — quiet yet resolute, principled yet humble, deeply patriotic and fiercely loyal to Nigeria.

“Through the years, we shared trenches and trials, dreams and disappointments, victories and moments of reflection. Our bond was forged not only by military training, but by a shared commitment to the ideals of service, discipline, and love for country.

“In the course of our long careers, fate placed both of us in leadership at different times, and in very different circumstances. But in all, Buhari remained consistent in his belief in integrity, order, and the dignity of public office. He served Nigeria with a deep sense of responsibility and unwavering commitment, even when the road was lonely or misunderstood.

“Beyond the uniform and the public glare, I knew him as a deeply spiritual man, a man who found solace in faith, and who carried himself with the humility of someone who believed in a higher calling.

“We may not have agreed on everything — as brothers often don’t — but I never once doubted his sincerity or his patriotism.

“His passing today is not just the loss of a former Head of State, or a two-term civilian President. It is the loss of a symbol — a man whose life embodied the transition of Nigeria from the old guard to the new republic.

“A man who, even in retirement, remained a moral compass to many and an example of modesty in public life. To his beloved wife Aisha, his children, grandchildren, and the nation he loved and served — I extend my deepest condolences. May Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, accept his deeds, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.”

Jonathan mourns Buhari

Also reacting yesterday, former President Goodluck Jonathan expressed sadness over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a courageous leader who served the nation with character and sense of patriotism.

Jonathan, who stated this in a condolence message released yesterday, noted that the late Buhari was deeply admired across the strata of society because of his honesty and discipline.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former President said: “It is with a heavy heart and profound sense of national loss that I received the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari who died at the age of 82. President Buhari was a notable leader, patriot, and elder statesman who served our beloved nation as both a military Head of State and President, to the best of his abilities.

“He will be remembered as a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation.”

Buhari’s death a national tragedy for Nigeria — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a profound national tragedy.

Atiku, in a statement paid tribute to Buhari’s lifelong dedication to Nigeria’s sovereignty, unity, and resilience.

The former Vice President said: “President Buhari was not just a former Head of State; he was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience. From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.

“His death is not just a loss to his immediate family and the people of Daura; it is a profound national tragedy. Nigeria has lost a statesman who bore the burdens of leadership in both turbulent and triumphant times, and whose legacy will be remembered for generations to come.”

Nigeria has lost one of its greatest leaders— Shettima

Describing Buhari as one of Nigeria’s greatest leaders of all time, Vice President Kashim Shettima, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former President.

The Vice President, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said: “It is a black Sunday in Nigeria! My heart is overwhelmed by grief, as the nation mourns one of its greatest leaders of all time, former President Muhammadu Buhari. This loss is too cruel than terms could give out – coming at a time I was anticipating his quick recovery after visiting him at the hospital in the United Kingdom.”

Nigeria has lost true patriot— Osinbajo

Also, former Vice President Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of Buhari, saying Nigeria has lost a true patriot.

Prof. Osinbajo, in his condolence message, said: “Dolapo and I received, with profound sadness, the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nigeria has lost a true patriot—a man whose life was marked by unyielding devotion to the nation he loved. President Buhari’s legacy will endure as a testament to the nobility of public service, defined by honesty, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the public good.”

Buhari was a leader of great integrity — Akpabio

In his tribute, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio described Buhari as a statesman and a leader of great integrity.

Akpabio, in a statement, described the departed former President as a fine military officer that served Nigeria with zeal and patriotism and upon retirement transited to a democratic icon.”

The statement reads: “It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of Muhammadu Buhari. I am deeply pained that he died when his wise counsel is needed most in this country.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, the 10th Senate, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the late President, especially his wife, Hajia Aisha Buhari, and the children, friends and political associates, particularly President Bola Tinubu, Governor Dikko Umar Radda, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk, the people of Katsina state and Nigeria generally, over the passing of this great man.

“He was a fine military officer that served Nigeria with zeal and patriotism and upon retirement transited to a democratic icon.

“Through hard work, patience, uncommon resilience and discipline, Gen. Buhari became the first opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president in the history of Nigeria. His leadership and legacy will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to our nation’s development and stability. His life signified honesty, truth and justice; he was indeed, the real ‘Mai Gaskiya’.

“Buhari commanded an unprecedented cult followership in the political history of Nigeria due to his characteristic stance against corruption, unrelenting pursuit of genuine democratic ideals and his staunch support for the unity and stability of the nation.

“Having worked closely with former President Buhari as a minister under his administration, I can attest to the fact that he lived a Spartan life, thinking about the welfare of the people, especially the less privileged and was a leader worth emulating because he meant well for Nigeria and did his best to advance the cause of the people.

“May God comfort the family and his loved ones during this difficult time and may we continue to draw inspiration from his service to our great nation.”

Expressing sadness over Buhari’s death, former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of our former President Muhammadu Buhari. He was a man of honour, humility, and sacrifice. His contributions to the growth and unity of Nigeria, especially in strengthening our national infrastructure, will never be forgotten.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North, I extend heartfelt condolences to the people of Daura, Daura emirate, the government and people of Katsina State, and President Bola Tinubu, urging them to take solace in the impactful life Buhari lived.

“May God grant him eternal rest, and may God grant the family and the nation the strength to bear the great loss.”

It’s a moment of deep national reflection— Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, in 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, described Buhari’s death as a moment of deep national reflection.

Obi said: “His death provides a solemn moment, not just for his family and close associates, but for our nation as a whole.

“May Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Most Merciful, forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. Amen.”

Nigeria has lost a unifying force—David Mark

In his tribute, former Senate President, Senator David Mark, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Buhari.

Mark, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Paul Mumeh, described Buhari as a hero, an exceptional patriot, and a selfless leader whose efforts to keep Nigeria united will remain unforgettable.

Mark, who served as Military Governor of Niger State during Buhari’s military regime between 1984 and 1986, said: “Nigeria has lost a hero, an uncommon patriot, and a selfless leader who gave his all for the good of our nation.

“It is sad that President Buhari transited to the great beyond at this time, but we are consoled that his legacy of keeping the nation united will endure.”

Buhari’s death was unexpected —Makinde

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, expressed his condolences to President Tinubu on the death of Buhari just as he equally commiserated with the wife of the former president, Hajia Aisha Buhari and his entire family, praying to God to grant repose to his soul.

Makinde, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, described Buhari’s death as unexpected, noting, however, that the former president made his mark in serving the country.

Buhari’s death shocking, devastating — Abiodun

Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State expressed profound shock at the demise of the former President, saying news of his transition left him devastated.

Abiodun, in a statement, said even though death was a bill all mortals must pay, the death of the former president came as a rude shock.

He said: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari dead? It is hard to process this news at the moment. We had expected, like he did in the past, that he would pull through at this time, but we take profound comfort in the fact that he left great imprints on the sands of time.

“Both as military Head of State and as civilian president, Buhari made accountability his watchword.

“As a person, he was straightforward, affable, witty, and of a humble disposition. Even his severest critics will readily admit that he did not seek public office for personal gratification.

It’s a profound national loss—Northern Governors’ Forum

The Northern States Governors’ Forum, NSGF, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Buhari, describing his death as a profound national loss.

The NSGF, I a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari was an iconic figure whose life embodied discipline, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the service of Nigeria.

“To us in the Northern Governors’ Forum, President Buhari was not just a national icon, but also a mentor and moral compass, who stood firm on the principles of accountability, transparency, and good governance.

“Buhari mentored with humility, governed with courage, and lived a life marked by simplicity and patriotism. His death has created a huge vacuum that will be deeply felt across every sector of our national life.”

Nigeria has lost symbol of discipline, integrity—Gov Otu

Similarly, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State described Buhari’s passing as a monumental national loss and the end of an era defined by uncommon discipline, personal sacrifice and unwavering devotion to the ideals of nationhood.

The governor, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Linus Obogo, noted that Buhari’s stoic presence and austere leadership style left an indelible mark on the conscience of the nation.

“His life was a luminous tapestry of sacrifice, honour, and a quiet, enduring patriotism. Nigeria grieves, yet stands in solemn salute to a leader who bore the burdens of our collective dream with dignity,” the governor said.

He was the people’s President—Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, in his tribute, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former President, describing him as “a patriot, moral compass, and people’s president” whose legacy will endure in Nigeria’s national history.

Governor, in a statement, said: “His courage in confronting corruption and insisting on accountability in public life inspired millions. A man of spartan simplicity and deep faith, he remained grounded in the values of justice and fairness, always aligning himself with the hopes and struggles of the ordinary Nigerian — the talakawa, whom he championed with conviction.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, the governor extended condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, and Nigerians at large.”

I’m shocked —Gov Zulum

On his part, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State expressed deep shock and immense sorrow over the death of Buhari.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mallam Dauda Iliya, in Maiduguri yesterday, said although death was inevitable to mankind, Buhari’s demise at this critical time of Nigerian democratic journey was colossal, as the vacuum created would be difficult to fill.

Zulum said: “It is with profound sadness that I learned of the death of former President Muammadu Buhari while receiving treatment at a London Clinic on Sunday, July 13, 2015.

“The late former President was an iconic figure whose life embodied discipline, integrity, humility, incorruptible and a steadfast commitment to the service of Nigeria.”

Ex-president left legacy of integrity— Gov Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State said late Buhari served Nigeria with unwavering courage and conviction and left behind a legacy deeply rooted in integrity.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, emphasized that the former President left indelible marks on the nation’s history describing him as “one who was resolute and committed to national development above earthly possessions, leaving behind a legacy that is deeply rooted in integrity.”

Nigeria has lost a patriot, contented leader — Aiyedatiwa

Mourning the late Nigerian leader, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State described Buhari as a great patriot and contented leader.

The governor, in a statement, titled ‘President Buhari: A patriot exits the stage’, said: “I received the news of the passing of former president Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon. It’s one death that grieves but our faith in God Almighty who gives and takes remains unshakable.

“Former president Buhari lived a fulfilled life. He was audacious, prudent, contented, strong-willed and compassionate.”

We lost a great leader, says Oyebanji

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, who expressed condolences on the passing of Buhar, said: “We have lost a great leader. This is indeed a monumental loss to Nigeria in particular and Africa as a whole.”

Governor Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said: “On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, Land of Honour, we commiserate with Our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the wife, children and family of the late President Buhari, the leadership of our party, APC and Nigerians as a whole on the passing of the immediate past President. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in aljanah.”

Nigeria has lost a patriotic leader — Oborevwori

Similarly, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former President, describing his death as a monumental loss to his family, the Nigerian Army, and the nation at large.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a towering figure in our national history who served Nigeria with distinction and uncommon dedication.

“President Buhari was a man of deep convictions who believed in the greatness of Nigeria and worked hard, within his understanding and capacity, to promote security, economic stability, and national cohesion.

“His death is a painful loss not just to his immediate family and the military institution he served so proudly, but to the entire nation that benefitted from his decades of sacrifice.”

Nigeria has lost a courageous leader— Sanwo-Olu

Expressing grief over the death of Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, described the former President’s death asas a colossal loss to Nigeria, saying the country has lost a courageous, honest leader.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said Buhari was a man that truly loved Nigeria and contributed his quota towards her development.

“He was a courageous, disciplined, respected and passionate leader. His commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation because he provided honest and transparent leadership in the country.”

Buhari was a patriot — Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who described late President Muhammadu Buhari as a patriot, said he contributed immensely to national development.

The Governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said: “Throughout his lifetime, President Buhari was a watchword for integrity, inspiring honesty and selfless services in public service. Nigeria has lost one of its finest and I join in mourning a leader whose contributions to nation building is unquantifiable.”

His contributions to Nigeria’s unity unforgettable — Ibori

In his tribute, former Delta State governor, James Ibori, hailed the late President as a disciplined and selfless patriot who stood firmly for Nigeria’s unity throughout his military and civilian leadership.

Ibori said: “His invaluable contributions to the socio-political development of the country remain unequalled and will not be forgotten.”

No Nigerian loved by northern masses like him— ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, also expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former President, describing him as a towering figure in Nigeria’s political and military history who enjoyed unmatched affection from the masses in the north.

The ACF, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, said: “General Buhari led a life full of momentous activities. There is no Nigerian alive today that enjoyed the love and loyalty of the Nigerian downtrodden especially in the North like the late President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Buhari’s death heartbreaking— Gen Olanrewaju

In his tribute, former Minister of Communications, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), described Buhari’s death as one that is breaking to the heart.

Olanrewaju said: “The death of Major General Muhammadu Buhari is heart- breaking. He served his country to the best of his ability. He fought to keep the country together during the Nigerian – Biafran Civil War and gave a good account of himself.

Buhari was a disaster, responsible for Nigeria’s security, economic challenges – MBF

Reacting to Buhari’s death, the Middle Belf Forum, MBF, blamed the former President for the economic and security challenges Nigeria was grappling with currently, describing him as a disaster to Nigeria.

The National President of the MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu, said: “Everybody has a time to pass on. The man served his tenure in Nigeria and people thought he would pass on during his tenure because of his health challenges but he did not die.

“Now that he is not in the eye of the storm, he passed on. All we can say is that may his soul rest in peace because he was of age and anybody of that age can pass on.

“As for his tenure as President, that one did not come nice because I can say, unfortunately, though we do not say bad things about the departed, he is responsible for majority of our problems we are facing today in the country, both economy and security. It is unfortunate but, yes, we will remember him for such.

“The way the economy has so degenerated, it is a bad legacy. But there is nothing one can say about it, he has gone.