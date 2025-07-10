Club World Cup: Top goal scorers, assisters ahead of final

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: A detailed view of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy on display at BMO Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles FC and the Sporting Kansas City on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has reached its grand finale, with only two teams left standing—Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain—after weeks of intense, high-quality football in the United States.
This expanded and restructured edition of the tournament brought together 32 elite clubs from around the globe in a competition modeled after the traditional FIFA World Cup format.
Some of the game’s biggest names and most powerful clubs featured in this revamped version, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Juventus, and MLS contenders like Inter Miami, LAFC, and Seattle Sounders.
But now, all eyes are on Sunday’s final as PSG and Chelsea prepare to slug it out for international supremacy.
Chelsea booked their place in the final with a 2–0 victory over Fluminense, while PSG stunned Real Madrid with a commanding 4–0 semi-final win. Both sides boast a wealth of talent, tactical depth, and European pedigree, setting up what promises to be a thrilling end to a spectacular tournament.
While the team prize remains the ultimate goal, the race for individual honors has added further excitement for fans around the world.
From Golden Boot chases to assist tallies, the competition has showcased moments of brilliance from football’s finest.
Top Scorers – FIFA Club World Cup 2025
- Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid) – 4 goals
- Ángel Di María (Benfica) – 4 goals
- Marcos Leonardo (Al-Hilal) – 4 goals
- Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) – 4 goals
- Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – 3 goals
- Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 3 goals
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 3 goals
- Germán Berterame (Monterrey) – 3 goals
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 3 goals
- Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) – 3 goals
- Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) – 3 goals
- Wessam Abou Ali (Al-Ahly) – 3 goals
- Pedro Neto (Chelsea) – 3 goals
Top Assisters – FIFA Club World Cup 2025
- Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) – 3 assists
- Marcos Acuña – 2 assists
- Karim Adeyemi – 2 assists
- Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2 assists
- Bradley Barcola – 2 assists
- Alberto Costa – 2 assists
- Arda Güler – 2 assists
- Achraf Hakimi – 2 assists
- Jorginho – 2 assists
- Orkun Kökçü – 2 assists
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 2 assists
- Rúben Neves – 2 assists
- Michael Olise – 2 assists
- Gonzalo Plata – 2 assists
- Richard Ríos – 2 assists
- Khéphren Thuram – 2 assists
- Óliver Torres – 2 assists
- Vitinha – 2 assists
