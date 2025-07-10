Club World Cup: Top goal scorers, assisters ahead of final

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: A detailed view of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy on display at BMO Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles FC and the Sporting Kansas City on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has reached its grand finale, with only two teams left standing—Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain—after weeks of intense, high-quality football in the United States.

This expanded and restructured edition of the tournament brought together 32 elite clubs from around the globe in a competition modeled after the traditional FIFA World Cup format.

Some of the game’s biggest names and most powerful clubs featured in this revamped version, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Juventus, and MLS contenders like Inter Miami, LAFC, and Seattle Sounders.

But now, all eyes are on Sunday’s final as PSG and Chelsea prepare to slug it out for international supremacy.

Chelsea booked their place in the final with a 2–0 victory over Fluminense, while PSG stunned Real Madrid with a commanding 4–0 semi-final win. Both sides boast a wealth of talent, tactical depth, and European pedigree, setting up what promises to be a thrilling end to a spectacular tournament.

While the team prize remains the ultimate goal, the race for individual honors has added further excitement for fans around the world.

From Golden Boot chases to assist tallies, the competition has showcased moments of brilliance from football’s finest.

Top Scorers – FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid) – 4 goals

Ángel Di María (Benfica) – 4 goals

Marcos Leonardo (Al-Hilal) – 4 goals

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) – 4 goals

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – 3 goals

Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 3 goals

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 3 goals

Germán Berterame (Monterrey) – 3 goals

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 3 goals

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) – 3 goals

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) – 3 goals

Wessam Abou Ali (Al-Ahly) – 3 goals

Pedro Neto (Chelsea) – 3 goals

Top Assisters – FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) – 3 assists

Marcos Acuña – 2 assists

Karim Adeyemi – 2 assists

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2 assists

Bradley Barcola – 2 assists

Alberto Costa – 2 assists

Arda Güler – 2 assists

Achraf Hakimi – 2 assists

Jorginho – 2 assists

Orkun Kökçü – 2 assists

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 2 assists

Rúben Neves – 2 assists

Michael Olise – 2 assists

Gonzalo Plata – 2 assists

Richard Ríos – 2 assists

Khéphren Thuram – 2 assists

Óliver Torres – 2 assists

Vitinha – 2 assists

Vanguard News