Ballon d’Or 2025: 5 players who could change the rankings at Club World Cup

By Efosa Taiwo

The Ballon d’Or race is entering its final stretch, and attention is now turning to the players still in contention who are also competing at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

For front-runners like Raphinha, Mohamed Salah, and Lamine Yamal, the absence of Barcelona and Liverpool from the expanded tournament means they miss out on a crucial opportunity: one last shot at a major title and the chance to sway voters with a statement performance on a global stage.

That opens the door for others. Players whose clubs are still in the competition, and who have enjoyed strong seasons, now have a golden opportunity to tip the scales in their favour with standout displays and potentially a Club World Cup title.

Here are the players who could elevate their Ballon d’Or chances with one final push.

Ousmane Dembélé



Playing some of his best football under Luis Enrique Dembélé has stepped up as the creative and match winning force for PSG in the absence of Mbappé With many of his Ballon d’Or rivals not involved in the tournament this competition gives him a real opportunity to climb the rankings

Vitinha



One of PSG’s most influential players this season Vitinha has quietly delivered a series of composed and intelligent midfield performances If he continues to shine on the global stage his contribution could no longer be ignored by voters.

Nuno Mendes



When fully fit Mendes is one of the most dangerous full backs in Europe His ability to dominate defensively while contributing in attack makes him a rare and complete player A standout tournament could put him among the few defenders in serious Ballon d’Or consideration.

Serhou Guirassy



After a brilliant season with Borussia Dortmund where he consistently delivered goals, Guirassy arrives at the Club World Cup with confidence. He finished as joint top scorer in the UEFA Champions League and if he leads his side to success, he could force his way into the Ballon d’Or conversation.

Desire Doue



One of the most skillful young players in the game, Doue has had a breakout campaign with PSG scoring 15 goals and providing 15 assists. His man of the match performance in the UEFA Champions League final already turned heads and a strong tournament in U.S. could greatly boost his Ballon d’Or chances.

