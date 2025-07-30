Akpabio, Kalu, Aisha Yusuf, others to attend summit on rule of law, good governance

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and the political activist, Aisha Yusuf are among the dignitaries expected to attend an inaugural civil society Summit in Abuja on the rule of law and good governance.

The summit organized by the National Civil Society Council of Nigeria, NCSCN, will also have in attendance over 800 affiliate members, government officials, and development partners.

Also expected are the Supervising Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, the Miister of youth development, Olawande Ayodele, a legal practitioner and social activist, Deji Adeyanju and Senator Shehu Sani.

The summit, scheduled for July 31 to August 1 at the Rotunda Hall, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is aimed to produce recommendations for policy reforms and actions that promote democracy, good governance, and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The Executive director of NCSCN,

Amb. Blessing Akinlosotu, in a statement, explained that the summit promises to be a significant event, shaping the future of civil society engagements and promoting collective action towards a more sustainable and equitable development environment in Nigeria.

He said: “By focusing on good governance principles, including transparency, accountability, participation, and the rule of law, the summit aims to foster a more responsive and responsible government.”

He said the event would also provide a platform for young people to brainstorm on governance and national development.

Akinlosotu said the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Sen. Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, and Mr Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to the President, would grace the occasion.

He said that Aisha Yesufu, an activist, civic and community development crusader, will also attend the summit.

According to him, the theme of the summit is “Civil Society, Democracy Reforms: Building Sustainable Partnership for National Development”.

He said that the summit was aimed at bringing together state and non-state actors, development partners, and civil society actors to discuss and build sustainable partnerships for national development.

“The summit will provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss democracy reforms, share experiences, and build partnerships for national development.

“It will also offer opportunities for networking and collaboration among civil society organisations, government agencies, and development partners.’’

Akinlosotu said that the summit was expected to produce recommendations for policy reforms and actions that would promote democracy, good governance, and sustainable development in Nigeria.

According to the NCSCN executive director, the outcomes will define future civil society engagements with government and development partners.

“The summit is set to feature prominent figures from various sectors, Barrister Deji Adeyanju a legal practitioner and social activist, Tunji-Ojo are expected to attend, bringing his expertise in governance and public service.

“With over 17 years of experience, Tunji-Ojo has implemented transformative reforms in the Ministry of Interior, including modernising immigration services and strengthening border security.”

He listed other notable attendees as, Hajiya Iman Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs and Zephania Jisalo, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

“Deji Adeyanju a legal practitioner and social activist, Senator Shehu Sani, a veteran activist, will also contribute to discussions on governance and development.

“Their collective presence underscores the significance of the summit in shaping Nigeria’s future,’’ Akinlosotu said.