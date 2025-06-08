Photos: Farooq Oreagba returns with steeze as Ojude Oba 2025 kicks off in style

PHOTOCREDIT: Covenantphotography

The 2025 edition of the iconic Ojude Oba Festival has commenced in grand fashion in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, drawing thousands of people from all walks of life to celebrate tradition, royalty, and cultural pride.

A time-honoured celebration dating back to the 19th century, the Ojude Oba Festival is a revered occasion where the Ijebu people gather to pay homage to their monarch, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

The festival has its roots in a historic gesture of religious tolerance, as the Muslim community began the tradition to express gratitude to the Awujale for allowing them the freedom to practice their faith.

Each year, the festival transforms Ijebu Ode into a dazzling display of Yoruba heritage, with age-grade groups known as regberegbe donning vibrant traditional attire, parading through the streets, and

performing cultural dances. Horse-riding competitions, music, and artistic performances also form key highlights of the celebration, making it one of Nigeria’s most colourful cultural events.

Among the standout figures once again this year is Farooq Oreagba, who went viral in 2024 for his stylish and commanding presence on horseback. Dubbed “Mr Steeze” for his regal look and confident aura, Farooq became an online sensation—one hand holding his horse’s reins, the other clasping a cigar.

This year, he made a powerful return, turning heads in a rich brown aso-oke agbada and sokoto designed by Rhobes Official. He accessorized with a silver Cuban link chain, rings, and a majestic gold staff crowned with a lion’s head, further cementing his title as “The King of Steeze.”

Farooq’s appearance at Ojude Oba 2025 is more than just a fashion moment—it’s a celebration of cultural identity, confidence, and personal style fused with tradition.

