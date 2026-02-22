Otunba Giwa Osibogun: Heritage, service and the Jadiara legacy

By Dele Oluwasegun

In Ijebuland, lineage carries weight and meaning. It reflects ancestry, continuity, and responsibility within the traditional structure of society. Otunba Giwa Ayodeji Adekunle Osibogun, born 9 November 1955, is a direct descendant of the Fusengbuwa Ruling Family and traces his ancestry to Oba Jadiara, one of the Awujales of Ijebuland.

Oba Jadiara’s reign formed an important part of Ijebu’s political and military history. His son, Adekunmi, founded Oru, a garrison town and customs post that became strategically significant within Ijebuland. Oru functioned as both a defensive settlement and a regulated commercial point, reinforcing administrative organization in the kingdom.

Within this lineage also stands Balogun Onafowokan, recognized as the first war general of Ijebu. The family’s historical ties to military leadership and governance formed part of its established role within Ijebu society.

Across generations, the family strengthened its royal connections through marital alliances. Osibogun’s great great grandfather, Osibanjo, married into the houses of Oba Gbegande of Ososa and Oba Ijasi. Subsequent generations, including Jacob Osibanjo Osibogun, married into the family of Oba Amoyinbo and maintained ties linked to Balogun Onafowokan. These alliances reinforced the family’s traditional standing within Ijebuland.

On his maternal side, Otunba Osibogun is connected to the Tunwase royal house, the Wright family of Lagos, and the Oyelewu family of Ikorodu, situating him within a broader Yoruba aristocratic network.

He was born at the Catholic Mission Hospital in Lagos and began his education at United Missionary Primary School and I.C.C. Practicing School in Ibadan. He attended Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro, and Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Ibadan.

His professional career began at the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA Ibadan, and later at the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation. He subsequently founded Space FM 90.1 and AfroSpace TV, media platforms focused on Yoruba language, history, music, and values. Through these platforms, he contributed to cultural broadcasting and media development.

In 1986, he established Creazioni Nigeria Limited, a broadcast and production equipment company that supplied major media houses nationwide. The company also served as a training and mentorship platform within the broadcasting sector.

Otunba Osibogun serves as Giwa of Egbe Bobagbimo Akile Ijebu and holds the traditional title of Otunba Oba Loja of Ijebuland. In his leadership role within Egbe Bobagbimo Akile Ijebu, he oversaw the refurbishment and computerization of the Etitale Police Post, which had been destroyed during the 1994 unrest. He facilitated infrastructure projects including boreholes, solar powered streetlights, and school renovations across Ijebu Ode. He also contributed to the establishment of a permanent Egbe headquarters and cooperative society.

He co-founded the Ijebu National Museum of Arts and Artifacts, which was inaugurated during the 80th birthday celebration of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland. He is also the founder of the Yoruba Ko’ya Foundation, a pan Yoruba non profit organization focused on leadership development, unity, and sustainable growth. His Peace Park Initiative in Ibadan promotes youth employment, environmental awareness, and social harmony.

His public engagement includes participation in the 2003 Ogun State governorship election under the Alliance for Democracy. After that period, he returned to private enterprise and civic leadership.

In 2025, the Concerned Ijebu Indigenes conducted an independent appraisal of aspirants to the Awujale throne. The evaluation considered conformity with the 1957 Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration, alignment with the Ogun State Obas and Chiefs Law of 2021, verifiable lineage, paternal ancestry, physical fitness, and public standing. Among those highlighted was Otunba Giwa Ayodeji Osibogun. Within the survey component of 500 Ijebu residents, he recorded the highest public approval rating at 64 percent.

His recognitions include the titles of Otunba Oba Loja of Ijebuland and Giwa of Egbe Bobagbimo Akile Ijebu, Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Ibadan, UI at 75 Ambassador, and commendation by Muhammadu Buhari on his 65th birthday. He has served as Past Captain and Trustee of Ibadan Golf Club and as Chief of the Silver Knights Club of Ibadan.

He is married to Yeye Otunba Débola Osibogun, née Agbeja, an educator and banker with degrees in Economics and Banking and Finance from the University of Ibadan. They have four children. He is affiliated with several social and cultural organizations including the Ibadan Recreation Club, Ibadan Golf Club, Abuja Golf Club, Ibadan Polo Club, Silver Knights Club of Ibadan, and Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos.

Otunba Giwa Ayodeji Osibogun’s profile reflects two central attributes drawn directly from his record, his direct ancestral heritage to the highly revered stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland, and his professional career as a broadcast journalist and media entrepreneur. These elements, together with his traditional titles, community initiatives, and participation in the 2025 independent appraisal, form the documented basis of his public and traditional standing within Ijebuland.