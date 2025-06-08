Ojude Oba 2025: 10 things to know about the annual Yoruba festival

image credit: folastag

Every year, the town of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State comes alive with colour, culture, music, and heritage as it hosts the Ojude Oba Festival — a century-old celebration that unites the Ijebu people and beyond.

Slated for the third day after Eid al-Kabir (Ileya), this year’s edition, Ojude Oba 2025, promises another vibrant spectacle filled with history, fashion, faith, and fanfare.

Here are 10 things to know about this iconic Yoruba festival.

1. Ojude Oba Is Held in Honour of the King

Ojude Oba literally means “The King’s Forecourt.” The festival is a grand homage paid to the Awujale of Ijebuland, the traditional ruler of Ijebu Ode. It gathers age-grade groups (regberegbe), dignitaries, entertainers, and locals who converge at the palace to show loyalty, appreciation, and solidarity with the monarch.

2. It Holds on the Third Day After Eid al-Kabir

Ojude Oba is tied closely to the Muslim calendar. It is held annually on the third day after Eid al-Adha (Ileya), a major Islamic celebration. This year, 2025, will follow the same pattern — depending on the sighting of the moon.

3. It Has Over 100 Years of History

The origins of Ojude Oba date back more than a century. One account traces it to Balogun Kuku, a wealthy Muslim convert, who rallied his household to pay homage to the king after the Eid prayers. Another version credits Imam Tunwatoba, who led his companions to thank Oba Fidipote for allowing peaceful Islamic practice in Ijebuland.

4. It Draws a Global Crowd

Though deeply rooted in Yoruba and Ijebu tradition, the festival is now a global affair. Up to a million people, including Nigerians in the diaspora, attend the event annually. Attendees come from across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and beyond, making it a unifying spectacle.

5. It Features Cultural Age Groups (Regberegbe)

One of the festival’s highlights is the parade of regberegbe — cultural age-grade groups. These groups are known for their dazzling display of fashion, dance, pageantry, and loyalty to the king. The friendly competition among these groups is one of the most anticipated elements of the festival.

6. Fashion Takes Centre Stage

Ojude Oba has become a fashion runway of tradition. The Yoruba people, especially the Ijebu, treat clothing as a mark of status and identity. Each regberegbe appears in new, elaborate outfits every year, often designed months in advance. Rich fabrics like sanyan, indigo-dyed cotton, and deep reds and yellows dominate the scene.

7. It Reflects Religious Tolerance

Despite its Muslim origins, Ojude Oba is a symbol of religious harmony. Christians, traditional worshippers, and even tourists join in the celebration. The spiritual heart of the festival is about gratitude, prayer, and peace — offered for the king, his subjects, and the land.

8. It Has Military and Historical Displays

The event also features cultural warriors, including descendants of ancient warlords and traditional soldiers who march with swords and perform gun salutes. This military symbolism harks back to Ijebu’s precolonial martial heritage, reinforcing the festival’s cultural depth.

9. It Boosts Local Economy and Tourism

Ojude Oba significantly contributes to the Ijebu Ode economy. Hotels get fully booked, artisans and traders enjoy increased patronage, and local businesses thrive. Corporate sponsors also use the festival as a platform for brand visibility and community engagement.

The festival is jointly organized and funded by the Awujale of Ijebuland, the Ijebu people, corporate brands, and notable personalities. Each year, leading companies and individuals sponsor regberegbe groups and entertainment, helping sustain and expand the event’s reach.

