Nigeria loses legal luminary: Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, pays tribute to Justice Muhammad Lawal Uwais

Justice Mohammed Uwais

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Tayo Oyetibo, has mourned the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad Lawal Uwais, describing him as a distinguished jurist and an incorruptible statesman whose contributions to Nigeria’s legal and political landscape remain unmatched.

In a heartfelt tribute, Oyetibo said Justice Uwais’s death is a monumental loss not only to the legal profession but to the entire nation.

“He was a gentleman par excellence whose tenure on the Supreme Court Bench witnessed admirable consistency in the judicial precedents established by the court’s judgments,” Oyetibo said.

He praised Justice Uwais for his honourable and steadfast approach to judicial duties, noting that he carried out the responsibilities of his office with integrity and unwavering commitment.

“He navigated the challenges of his office with strength of character and an incorruptible mien,” he added.

Beyond his celebrated judicial career, Justice Uwais played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s democratic development. He chaired the Presidential Committee on Electoral Reforms, whose far-reaching recommendations, though not fully implemented, have continued to serve as a critical reference point for improving the nation’s electoral system.

“His contributions to political development through that committee remain a touchstone for reform-minded efforts in electoral jurisprudence,” Oyetibo stated.

Justice Uwais, who served as Chief Justice from 1995 to 2006, is remembered for landmark rulings and principled positions that helped shape the evolution of Nigeria’s legal system.

“His juridical legacy will, undoubtedly, remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s legal history,” Oyetibo concluded.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the legal community and beyond, Justice Uwais is being remembered as one of the finest legal minds of his generation — a beacon of integrity, wisdom, and public service.