Mokwa flood victims lament poor food, camp conditions

By Wole Mosadomi, Omeiza Ajayi & Boluwaji Obahopo

MINNA — Days after floods devastated several communities in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, victims at makeshift camps have continued to voice deep frustration over handling of relief efforts.

It will be recalled that the flood caused by torrential rains last Thursday led to the death of over 200 persons, with more still missing, while properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed.

Consequently, over one thousand people, including women and children now live in temporary internally displaced persons, IDPs, camps.

However, the victims’ frayed nerves got assuaged yesterday as President Bola Tinubu ordered the release of N2 billion and 20 trucks of assorted foodstuffs.

But investigation at some of the affected communities, revealed frustration and disappointment of the victims, especially over lack of adequate food supplies and poor camp conditions.

Many displaced residents lamented that although they were photographed with food items by authorities and relief personnel, they were not given the supplies.

Expressing her pain, one of the victims, Mama Isah, said: “We are 17 people in my household, but we were only given one loaf of bread and some tea. How can that be enough for even our breakfast?”

She appealed to the government to allow well-meaning individuals and organisations support them directly without interference or diversion.

Another victim, Rukaiya Usman, echoed similar concerns, criticising the quantity of food being distributed.

She said: “We are barely surviving, the food they bring is not enough for any family. We feel forgotten.”

Bad camp conditions

The victims also complained about the condition of the camps. Community volunteer, Hussaini Muhammed, described as unsuitable for human habitation.

“There are no toilet facilities, and we don’t have access to clean drinking water. People are getting sick,” he said.

Another volunteer, Ibrahim Abubakar, noted the absence of major emergency response agencies at Kpege Primary School, which serves as one of the major shelters.

On healthcare, Victoria Abubakar, confirmed that all medical assistance and supplies being given to flood victims were sourced through personal and community efforts.

“We are giving out drugs and attending to sick victims out of goodwill. None of this is coming from the government,” she said.

NSEMA admits gaps in relief operations

Reacting to the allegations, the Acting Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Hussaini Ibrahim, acknowledged the gaps in the relief operations.

“The challenges we are facing are partly due to the absence of a conventional camp,” he explained, adding that the agency is currently undertaking a comprehensive data-capturing exercise to accurately identify real victims and ensure relief materials reach intended recipients.

“We are working to ensure that the right people get what they deserve. This process takes time, but we are committed to transparency and fairness,” he said.

Tinubu orders release of N2bn, 20 trucks of assorted foodstuffs

Apparently responding to the cries of the victims, President Bola Tinubu yesterday ordered the release of N2billion for the reconstruction of Mokwa town to serve as immediate resettlement of the victims.

He also directed that 20 trucks of assorted food items be released and distributed to the affected victims of the flood.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed this when he led a Federal Government delegation to commiserate with the government and people of Niger State over the tragic incident.

The President also directed the ministries of Environment and Agriculture to immediately commence reconstruction of drainages in Mokwa town.

“President Tinubu has directed me to come and represent him and asked me to tell you that his heart is with you and that government will do everything possible to ameliorate your sufferings.

“On my part, I will direct the immediate release of electricity transformers on my arrival in Abuja to replace the ones damaged in Mokwa town,” the Vice President assured.

Shettima urged other arms of government to rise to the present situation, adding that they have roles to play in the governance of the state.

“The Federal Government will play its part, the state government and the local governments should also play their part to alleviate the suffering of the people,” he declared.

He said the intervention of the Federal Government is not playing politics but as normal role of intervention, and pleaded with the people to continue to live in peace with one another and be their brothers keepers, especially in this type of situation.

To achieve the task ahead, the vice president ordered the Minister of State for Agriculture Alhaji Sabi Abdullahi, to relocate to Minna and monitor the distribution of food items and construction of the drainages.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Yakubu Garba, thanked the Federal Government for the steps taken so far and also commended the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and Niger State Emegerncy Management Agency, NSEMA, for the outstanding roles that they played since the disaster occurred.

He disclosed that so far, 13,354 people had been identified to be directly affected, while 4,534 individuals were displaced from their homes.

He also said 458 households were impacted, with 161 lives lost.

The deputy governor stated further that 186 people were injured, with 84 individuals still missing, 265 buildings destroyed or severely damaged and two major roads washed away.

According to him, five key bridges, including the vital Goodwill Bridge linking Mokwa to other parts of the country, collapsed.

Earlier in his remarks, the district head (Ndalile) of Mokwa, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu Shaba, appealed for more support and prayers for the victims.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed a low key Eid-el Kabir celebration, in line with the mood in the state.

The low-key celebration, according to the government, will affect the suspension of Hawan Bar

iki, Durbar,(horse riding) and other elaborate Sallah activities across all emirates in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, who disclosed this in a statement, said: “This decision was taken as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragic incident and to allow for a period of mourning, prayer and reflections.’’

Motorists stranded, as Kogi sees high volume of vehicular movement

The flood, in which Mokwa bridge collapsed, has resulted in significant high traffic volume on roads in Kogi State, as trucks conveying goods to the Southern part of the country have been trapped in traffic for days.

Consequently, motorists who ply Mokwa-Jebba highway, enroute Kwara State, are now forced to use the Abuja-Lokoja-Kabba- Egbe road to link Kwara due to collapse of the bridge.

Some of the heavy duty vehicle transporters who spoke with Vanguard at Nataco Junction in Kogi, said the extent of the damage of the bridge had caused them to travel longer hours to get to their destinations, after getting out of the gridlock

One of the transporters, Muhammed Ahmed, said the bridge collapse has created a major bottleneck and delay in reaching his destination.

Vanguard also gathered that the bridge collapse has compounded the working hours of Federal Road Safety officers in Kogi State who are now made to work till midnight to control traffic to avoid gridlock in all parts of the state. Kogi Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, Kumar Tsumwam, confirmed the rise in volume of vehicles on the state roads.

He said they started noticing high influx of vehicles from Gegu point of the state four days ago.

“We noticed the influx of heavy articulated vehicles since four days, specifically last Saturday. For now, our men are on the road up till midnight, controlling traffic. If we don’t do that, the tendency for blockage is very high.

‘’We are now running shifts on the road, so we can have our officers at designated points on the road.”

The officer said their fear was further heightened by the forthcoming Sallah celebration, which increased further the number of vehicles on the highways.

“By Thursday when movement for Sallah festival will commence, it may become uncontrollable. Normally, during festive periods, there is always heavy vehicular movements, now imagine when that is combined with the already tense situation of the heavy traffic, occasioned by the Mokwa bridge collapse,’’ the sector commandant said.

Risk managers demand review of disaster framework, early warning systems

Meanwhile, risk managers have called for an urgent review of existing disaster framework and early warning systems in Nigeria, following the devastating flood in Mokwa town.

The President/Chairman of Governing Board of Risk Managers Society of Nigeria, RIMSON, Dr. Abbas G. Idriss, advised the Niger State Government to develop evacuation routes, shelter locations and resource management system, among other comprehensive emergency response plans that will ensure quick and effective action during floods.

He also advocated the enforcement of zoning laws and land use policies to discourage construction in flood-prone areas, as well as improving community engagement in flood preparedness, response training, and awareness campaigns.

“There urgent need for evaluation of existing early warning systems, their effectiveness, evacuation plans and structural remedies, especially review of construction designs for flood prone areas,’’ Idriss said.

Other critical interventions highlighted include “the urgent review of town planning and strict enforcement of violations; the urgent need to ensure disaster management agencies at the national, state and local governments are manned by qualified risk management professionals; and the urgent need to upskill and equip all existing disaster management personnel for greater efficiency.”

RIMSON also advocated creation of the Office of Risk Management of the Federation to coordinate and monitor all risk management efforts across the geopolitical zones as a national security issue.

It also recommended the “urgent need for incorporation of disaster awareness and education into the national educational curriculum and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, scheme; and regular national simulation of disaster readiness and response.”

While it stressed the need for an urgent review of budgetary allocations for disaster prevention and relief for survivors, RIMSON called on the lawmakers and the civic groups to monitor the deployment of funds for disaster management.