Navy raids Dayspring Island, destroys militant hideouts

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has intensified its crackdown on criminal networks in the maritime domain, launching a major offensive against militants and kidnappers along the Calabar–Oron channel in Cross River State.



The operation, carried out by Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory and Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka, targeted Dayspring Island following a surge in kidnappings and related crimes in the area.



Director of Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said the offensive led to the destruction of a hideout linked to a wanted militant kingpin known as “Juju.”



According to him, the operation was supported by the establishment of a forward security outpost at Idung 1 (Peacock Crossing), providing troops with a strategic base to dominate surrounding creeks and waterways.



Folorunsho said the advancing naval personnel, working alongside troops of the Nigerian Army 13 Brigade, forced suspected militants to flee their camps while securing key waterways and restricting their movement.



“Exploitation of the area led to the discovery and destruction of a militant hideout linked to a notorious suspect known as ‘Juju’ in the Idung axis. The suspect fled, abandoning two boats fitted with outboard engines, which were immediately seized,” he said.



He added that the hideout was demolished to prevent its reuse as a criminal base.



In a related development, troops apprehended a suspected informant believed to be aiding the militant network. The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation before prosecution.



To consolidate gains from the operation, the Navy has imposed a 13-hour restriction on maritime movement from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. within the affected area.



Folorunsho noted that before the operation, militants operated freely, carrying out kidnappings and extortion in riverine communities. However, the sustained offensive has significantly degraded their capabilities, disrupted their logistics, and forced them deeper into the creeks.



He reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to maintaining pressure on criminal elements and ensuring the safety of Nigeria’s maritime environment for lawful activities.