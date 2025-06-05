Eid al-Adha: Katsina Governor urges unity, prayers for peace amid celebrations

By Ogalah Ibrahim

KATSINA — As Muslims in Katsina State and around the world prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has called for renewed faith, sacrifice, unity, and prayer in the face of persistent security challenges in the state.

In a statement issued ahead of the Islamic festival, Governor Radda underscored the significance of Eid al-Adha as a period rooted in obedience to Allah, sacrifice, and compassion. He urged the faithful to reflect on its core values and channel their supplications toward peace, security, and development in Katsina and across Nigeria.

The Governor made a special appeal to pilgrims participating in the Arafat rites, asking them to remember Katsina State in their prayers, particularly for an end to insecurity and the fostering of peace and unity. He also encouraged those fasting at home to do the same, emphasizing the spiritual strength of communal prayers.

With the rainy season underway, Governor Radda also prayed for abundant rainfall and a prosperous harvest, acknowledging that agriculture remains the heartbeat of Katsina’s economy. He encouraged citizens to take advantage of his administration’s support programs under the “Building Your Future” agenda, aimed at empowering farmers and entrepreneurs.

Reflecting on his two years in office, Governor Radda noted progress in several sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and infrastructure, while assuring the public of his continued dedication to development across all parts of the state.

“We’ve made progress… but we are not stopping. We want to do more for every part of the state and for every citizen,” he stated.

The Governor also emphasized that peace and development are collective responsibilities, urging citizens to safeguard public infrastructure, support community initiatives, and collaborate with the government to build a secure and prosperous Katsina.

He expressed heartfelt appreciation for the armed forces, the Katsina Community Watch Corps, and all frontline personnel fighting insecurity, commending their bravery and commitment, and pledging the government’s full support and prayers.

Recognizing the challenges ahead, Governor Radda acknowledged that his efforts alone are not enough.

“I cannot do it alone. We all have a role to play. With unity, hard work, and Allah’s mercy, we will overcome every challenge,” he concluded, calling for continued prayers, unity, and community support.